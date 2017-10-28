Comedian Lady D, proud single mom

By Bongani Ndlovu

Raising a child is not easy especially as a single parent, but for comedian Lady D, this has not been a daunting task as her son is her pillar of strength.

Touted as the first female stand up comedian in Zimbabwe, Lady D (real name Nomsa Muleya), has had a fluctuating career since she stepped onto the stage three years ago. Despite the challenges, Lady D says her 16-year-old son, who is writing his O-Levels, keeps her going.

“My son is my best friend. He supports me always and we have a good mother and son relationship.

“He’s well taken care of and is writing his O-Level exams so it’s been hectic though I’m happy he passed five subjects in June, getting an A in Mathematics which I never got, even for mental work,” said Lady D.

Away from her personal life, Lady D said she has learnt that the arts industry needs discipline in order for one to make it to the top.

“There’s a lot of sacrifice involved in this business which will only pay with hard work and consistency. The arts industry is not for people who want fast cash. It teaches you discipline because it takes time for it to pay off.

“The industry is a bit slow so it’s more of me feeding my career. I do get money here and there during holidays when I perform at weddings. However, weddings are a side thing as the vision is to push stand-up comedy,” said Lady D.

Although she has not held gigs in Bulawayo this year, Lady D said the main focus has been the Comedy and Poetry slam at Pub Lagondola every Wednesday night which have grown in popularity.

“We’re reviving Pub Comedy which has been exciting because we have added poetry to it since both are spoken word. It’s been accepted by patrons who challenge us on the mic, giving us a good run for our money. Fellow comics Ntando Van Moyo, Mandla Simba, Skhanyiso That Guy and Monte have been amazing,” said Lady D.

However, Lady D is disappointed that the Stand up comedy industry is still male dominated.

“The industry is still male dominated and there’s a need for female comedians to take up the art form. I’m in talks with Gonyeti from Bustop TV about having an all ladies gig to try and promote female comedians.” The Chronicle