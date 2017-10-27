Xtra large bounces back

By Praise Masvosva

POPULAR urban groves outfit Extra Large is set to drop its 12th album this Friday.

The duo of Jimmy ‘Swagga Jim’ Mangezi and Norman ‘Likkle N’ Manwere are set to prove their mettle this weekend.

The album features artistes like Pah Chihera, Potain, Ba Shupi, Stunner, Trevor Dongo and Sani Makhalima among others.

Controversial Zim dancehall chanter Silent Killer sweetened the project.

In an interview, Swagga Jim described the album as masterpiece which will win hearts of many if it’s well marketed and distributed.“I have all the trust in this album because everyone involved in this project is creative.

“This album will take us back to our previous glory and we are expecting several hits.

“We starved fans of new stuff, so we are quenching their musical thirst.”

He added:

“We have done our best and music lovers are the jury who will judge the project.”

Songs on this album include Mavanga featuring Pah Chihera, Ndakuwana featuring Poptain, Dhadha, Mufundisi, Selfie, Maskodobo, Let Him go featuring Trevor Dongo and Hustle featuring Silent Killer among others.

Producers who have put a hand on this project include Oskid, Quazor, Movvy D, Macdee, T Man and Sanii Makhalima.

To date they have 11 albums namely Ndikadai , Zvakora, Walembe, Small House, Large and incharge, Xtra ordinary, The Expandables, Many moods of Xtra Large, The Expandables 2, Twenty fit in and Singles collection. H-Metro