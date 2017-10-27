Woman kills husband in fight for sex

A 25-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane woman allegedly killed her husband in cold blood by stabbing him once in the neck following a dispute over sex on Wednesday night.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the death of James Mashwaya (29) at the hands of his wife Moreblessing Tarusenga in Zvishavane.

Neighbours told the Chronicle that Mashwaya was Tarusenga’s second husband after her first died some years ago.

“When Mashwaya arrived home he allegedly wanted to have sex with his wife but she refused. She accused him of having girlfriends resulting in a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fight. His wife stabbed him in the neck leading to his death,” said a neighbour on condition of anonymity.

The neighbours said Mashwaya, popularly known as “Dread” in Zvishavane, operated a taxi in the mining town.

Mashwaya allegedly bought the taxi with money Tarusenga got from her late husband’s estate.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the murder occurred at house number 1766, Highlands, Zvishavane.“A 25-year-old female adult allegedly stabbed her husband with a pair of scissors after a misunderstanding. The incident occurred at 1766 Highlands, Zvishavane, on October 25 at about 11:30PM,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Mashwaya arrived home and found his wife asleep.

She said a misunderstanding arose and degenerated into a physical fight.

“As the two fought Tarusenga stabbed her husband with a pair of scissors on the left side of the neck. Mashwaya staggered out of the room and fell about 10 metres away from their house and died on the spot. A report was made to the police,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

When the police attended the scene, Asst Insp Mukwende said, they found the body lying in a pool of blood.

“The body had a deep stab wound on the left side of the neck. The accused was arrested and is assisting police with investigations. The body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem,” she said. The Chronicle