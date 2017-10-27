The vote buying begins.... Zanu PF splashes on 226 Isuzu double cab vehicles for Chiefs

A few months before elections the Zanu PF government has bought 226 Isuzu double cab vehicles for traditional leaders, the people who will be used to frogmarch villagers to go and vote for Zanu PF.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said 20 of the vehicles were already in the country and Government will start allocating the vehicles to substantive chiefs.

“We have reactivated that process now and even district administrators who have been deprived we have bought about 73 vehicles so that they can work well. Why should we hesitate to buy vehicles for chiefs, especially those who are substantive?

“Today you will see a sample vehicle, but we said by the time we go to Bulawayo we should have made some progress. Early this morning, I met with Finance Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo who understood your plight. Some of the vehicles are being imported from South Africa,” he said.

A report in the State controlled media said “Minister Kasukuwere said Government cannot play games with the institution of chiefs. He said he had gone through reports of several meetings which were happening in the country and was not impressed with the welfare of chiefs.”

Traditional leaders are often deployed by Zanu PF to frogmarch villagers to the polling stations. Villagers are told their vote is not secret and the ruling party will know how they have voted. The move by the cash-strapped government to splash on these vehicles is clear vote buying.