Sikhonjwa vs Khuliyo on tonight

By Bongani Ndlovu

TICKETS for the Khuliyo vs Sikhonjwa sing off contest at Bulawayo Theatre tonight are selling fast with both artistes saying they are left with less than 50 tickets for the 320 capacity venue.

Afro pop singer Khuliyo and comedian/MC Babongile Sikhonjwa have been at each other’s throats for the past two weeks after the latter accused Khuliyo of badmouthing him.

To try and resolve their differences, the two artistes agreed to square off on the mic and were each allocated 160 tickets to sell. Of those, less than 100 are left in total.

Sikhonjwa said people will be shocked with the way he will work the mic. The competition will kick off at 6PM.

“I’m going to put up a very good musical show as well as shock and surprise a lot of people. Sometimes people forget that I’m a musician,” said Sikhonjwa.

To come up with the winner, those who will attend the event will be given ballot papers that they will use to vote for their favourite artiste.

The sitting arrangement will be similar to that at football matches as the one side will be reserved for Sikhonjwa’s fans and friends while the other for Khuliyo’s supporters.

Those who will be there for entertainment purposes and not necessarily supporting either party will have to take the centre seats of the auditorium and be swayed by the performances today.

Taking advantage of the upcoming battle, Khuliyo has used the opportunity to ask for clothes from well wishers which he plans to donate to orphanages.“I’m especially amazed at the number of people that are donating clothes for the needy. I’ll break Babongile’s heart, but I’ll make some people happy,” said Khuliyo. The Chronicle