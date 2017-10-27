All set for Thomas Mapfumo and Alick Macheso UK show

All is set for the one-off double-bill featuring Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo and sungura music maestro Alick Macheso in Leicester, the United Kingdom on Saturday.

After initial teething problems which saw Mapfumo’s company Chimurenga Music Company announcing on Facebook that he would no longer be coming “due to non fulfilment of contractual obligations by the promoters” it appears everything has now been sorted.

Mapfumo released a statement early Friday morning on his Thomas Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited Facebook page confirming that he would now be performing in the UK on Saturday.

“Thomas Mapfumo is bound to perform with Alick Macheso at the Athena Hall in Leicester this Saturday, October 28th, 2017. The event will start at 9pm and run all the way till 4 am.

“There have been some internal issues going on with the final arrangements that had made Mukanya communicate trip cancellation unless some agreed conditions were met.

“We hereby confirm that the outstanding issues have since been resolved with the promoter. The Saturday show is on and Thomas Mapfumo will perform as scheduled. We sincerely regret the wavering updates regarding this trip. See you at the Athena Hall in Leicester this Saturday.”

Thomas Mapfumo on a Plane

Show Details

Venue: Athena Hall in Leicester

Address: Queen Street, LE1 1QD

Time: 9pm-4am

Tickets: £30 at the door