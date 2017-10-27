Former Highlanders fullback dies

By Innocent Kurira

THE football fraternity has again been plunged into mourning following the death of former Highlanders’ fullback Andrew Jele on Wednesday.

Affectionately known as “Skhuphathi”, Jele was a robust fullback, who had mastered the art of overlapping runs that made him a darling of the passionate Bosso fans.

Family spokesperson Georgina Ngwenya said the former defender died at his home in Entumbane suburb after a long illness.

“This is a sad loss for the family, we have lost a pillar,” said Ngwenya.

Born in Hwange, Jele moved to Bulawayo in 1965 after being selected to play for regional side Red Army that was based in Bulawayo.

A year later, he joined Highlanders, then called Lions, where he made a mark because of his defensive prowess.

At Highlanders, Jele shared the dressing room with the likes of Edward Dzowa, Jeffery Mpofu and dribbling wizard Majuta Ndlovu. His illustrious career ended in 1975 when he decided to quit football and take up a fulltime job at Supersonic.Legend Billy Sibanda, who played with Jele at Bosso, described him as a brilliant player.

“He was a very brilliant player, who had passion for the game and was a committed cadre. The man loved Highlanders with all his heart and no one could sway him away from the team. He was one of the best fullbacks the country ever produced,” said Sibanda.

Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, who is a neighbour to the late Jele, said the country had lost a legend.

“I have known Jele all my life and l can tell you we have lost a legend. I did not only know him in football circles, but we had been neighbours for years and l can tell you he was a great man,” said Zulu.

Jele is survived by three children and seven grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at West Park Cemetery tomorrow. The Chronicle