Crash and Burn: Driver killed, 2 injured in ‘drink and drive’ accident

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A BULAWAYO man died on the spot while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole before hitting a tree and catching fire on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around midnight at Nketa 6 suburb Park.

The driver, suspected to have been in his early 30s, died after he was thrown out of the car while two passengers were injured. They were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where they are admitted.

The trio is suspected to have been drunk.

“It was in the middle of the night when I heard a loud bang. I immediately ran out to investigate and saw the Nissan skyline overturning, before it caught fire,” said Mr Joseph Ndlovu.

“Some people said the car veered off the road and struck a streetlight pole before crashing into a tree. I saw the vehicle burst into flames soon after hitting the tree.”

Mr Ndlovu said some residents who had gathered at the scene rescued the two passengers before the car burst into flames but they were badly injured.

“We had just laid the second passenger on the side of the road when there was a sudden hissing sound. The car suddenly burst into flames. The two men were lucky because they could have burnt to death,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said someone called the fire brigade but by the time the fire fighters arrived, the vehicle was already a shell.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident.

The names of the accident victims could not be established by the time of going to print.

“I can confirm that there was an accident but I do not have the names of the victims yet. The driver died on the spot and the other two sustained injuries on their faces and arms. We are yet to identify them,” said Insp Simango. She said the vehicle was reduced to a shell. The Chronicle