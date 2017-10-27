Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chidhakwa warns against alcohol abuse

277 26

By Johane Kachikuli in ZVIMBA

Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa has criticised youths here for continuously asking him to buy them beer instead of pushing for developmental projects.

Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa
Speaking at the burial of Zvimba Rural District Council chairperson Councillor Francis Chikambi near Kutama College on Wednesday, Minister Chidhakwa deplored drunken behaviour among most of the youths in Zvimba.

“All the youths here look older than Baba Chikambi (the village head). Please, please, my young brothers, planning your lives is greater than drinking beer Minister Chidhakwa, who is also the National Assembly Member for Zvimba South, said he was troubled by the youths’ tendencies of asking for beer, even as payment for offloading school building materials, instead of voluntarily and happily doing the job.,” he said.

He said the youths should emulate the late Alderman Chikambi, who was straightforward and hard-working, who practised politics in a straightforward and non corrupt way.

Zvimba Rural District Council vice chairperson Clr Beauty Tomu described the late council chairman as a visionary leader who left a legacy of diligence in council. 

She said during Chikambi’s tenure of office, council managed to spruce itself up to a level where it had become the envy of other local authorities.

“During his time in office we managed to purchase a lot of assets and we have undertaken successful projects such as opening of Chikeya and Herbert Chitepo clinics, opening of Murombedzi Secondary School, tarring of Murombedzi Growth Point, purchasing of road construction equipment and building Victim Friendly Units at Kutama and Murombedzi Police stations, among many other projects,” said Clr Tomu.

Alderman Chikambi joined Zvimba Rural District Council in 1993. During his stint with the council, he served as vice chairperson for a long time, before being elected as the chairperson in 2013, a post he held until his death on Sunday. He was 72.

Chikambi is survived by his wife Alice, four children and seven grandchildren. The Herald

  • Come again?

  • Good challenge mayouths.go for employment creation opportunities .the minister is calling for you.

  • ndoo chiZanu chaicho ichocho vapfanha vacho can be bought nemasese, they are useless

  • Chidhakwa chorambidza vamwe kudhakwa

  • because uri Chidhakwa ka.

  • Let’s start with the SURNAME

  • pun intended?

  • Who is he? He is a minister of Health now?

  • They should warn you about your surname first!

  • Makuzviona izvozvi! Nguva yese iyi maiti pamaiva jaidza maiti muri kuitei. Pane rinwe divi chisiyai vamwe vatongewo vano nzwisisa yaya dzehupfumi nebuduriro yenyika. Hamunga taure nezvekuti vexhidiki vaite mabasa emaoko anounza budiriro munyika ine mamiriro asinga tenderi mabhizimusi kune vachango simukira. Mukawana nguva ibvai pazvigaro panwe mayouth angawanewo zvekuita pakaita pfungwa nevanhu vatsva muhurumende.

  • MaYouths ezanu hameno kuti kupusa here kana kuti dzakashota. Unoona kaBarret kane signiture, T shirt ya2013, kachikabamga otizve kaBantana kakanzi zanu. Scud mumaoko pamagorosa kkkkkkkkkk. Vanoda kurutsiswa vapfanha ava aaaaa zvanyanya kani. Hameno kuti vakamedzeswa chii??????

  • Chidhakwa should drop that surname Chidhakwa first for people to take him seriously…

  • U can’t blame the youth..that’s what they expert from the politicians towards elections. Chidhakwa knows the game and must not stuck his head in sand. Which developments can he implement that can change the lively hood of these youth.? Only if he knew that a change in some policies can improve these youth’s ware fare.

  • Tengai doro bambo makanyarara. Hakuna mabasa😂

  • Try to change your surname sir😃😆😆😆🤣

  • wat do u expect from chidhakwa beer ofcz kkkk

  • Satan n,anga pawaiwapa doro wachiuraya kumaruzevha zvazvinyowani nhasi budiriro munyika yaunotiudza nhasi ndeipi pa 37 yrs muchikokota zvakasiiwa na smith pamuchasiya imi pachakokotweiko

  • Chidhakwa chinoziva kuipa kwe alcohol abuse

  • tenga ma beers iwe😂😂😂😂😂

  • Even pakuVoter they only need a beer & forget about 40years ahead of them.Use those FOOLS until they open their eyes.Thats what they were taught by politicians.

  • They think since minister’s name is chidhakwa beer flows like river Nile

  • They noe he is ever drunk as his name and sister grace so they are positively rite to ask from chidhakwa chine bag remusvo vemari

  • Dzatsva homwe dzakuda kureasoner.Pavakanzwa kuti unonzi Chidhakwa vakatoti hwazouya nebhandi,vape ndoo mbiri yechizanu iyoyo kutenga vanhu nesuper.

  • I would listen …. He been there😂

  • Ndoo kusaka nyika ino yakadhakwa inovhotwa nevanhu vanenge vakadhakwa

  • Aiwa vachidhakwa tengai doro handiti tinombodhakwa tese here?? Mayouths anoda doro kuti vagone kuita basa!!

