Changamire Hip Hop fest goes to SA

By Langalakhe Mabena

ONE of Zimbabwe’s most successful Zim Hip Hop promoters Tafadzwa “Zimboy” Muchechetere will for the first time take the Changamire Hip Hop Festival to South Africa with the first event taking place at Alicats restaurant and pub in Randburg today.

After Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane, who is the co-founder of South Africa’s Hip Hop pioneering group Skwatta Kamp, challenged local artistes to spread their music across Africa at this year’s Shoko Festival held in Harare, Zimboy took the advice thus leading to this historic show crossing borders.

The show will see Zimbabwe’s talented multi-award winning hip hop crew Few Kings comprised of Tehn Diamond, Jnr Brown and veteran producer Take Five of the Ma Drinks fame performing as the main acts.

Speaking from South Africa, Zimboy – who is also the spokesperson of the Changamire Hip Hop Festival, said all was set with the performing artistes expected in South Africa this morning.

“The performing artistes from Zimbabwe which include Few Kings, GTBeats, Kikky Badass, Fucci, Myk Pimp and Markus Mafia will arrive in SA on Friday morning. We expect people to come in their numbers to witness Zimbabwe Hip Hop talent,” said Zimboy.

Asked about the SA festival performance, the face of Few Kings, Jnr Brown of the Tongogara fame, said they were geared to represent Zimbabwe on an international stage and were looking forward to meeting fans in the neighbouring country.

“We’re very happy to be going to SA and we’ll definitely raise the Zimbabwean flag high. We expect to see our lovely fans who’re based in SA and we promise them fireworks as we’ll also perform new tracks from our forthcoming album,” said the dreadlocked wordsmith.

Zimboy, who is also one of the Zim Hip Hop awards organisers, said after the SA festival, the next stop will be Bulawayo in December where the festival will be hosted as a warm up for this year’s Zim Hip Hop awards taking place in the City of Kings and Queens. The Chronicle