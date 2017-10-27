Asamoah Gyan launches airline

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has given his career a lift-off — by launching his own airline.

The Ghana striker, nicknamed Baby Jet, became the Black Cats’ record signing when he arrived from Rennes for £13 million in 2010.Gyan scored 11 goals in 37 games before leaving for UAE club Al Ain. He has since played for Shanghai SIPG, and joined Turkish club Kayserispor in July.

Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has now revealed the 31-year-old player has been given the OK to set up the airline, which will bear his nickname.

Speaking the 2017 African Airshow in Ghana, Akufo-Addo said: “I’ve been reliably informed that the captain of our senior national football team, Asamoah Gyan has obtained an air carrier licence.

“He is working feverishly to establish an airline, obviously called Baby Jet Airlines. I want to call on other Ghanaians both at home and abroad to invest in the rapidly growing aviation sector.”

Local reports suggest Gyan’s company will begin by operating cargo planes before expanding to offer passenger services. The striker already has a string of off-field business interests.

It’s certainly some positive news for Gyan to come out of his homeland — only months after he was found guilty of having “unethical HAIR”.He is one of 40 players found to have breached Saudi Arabian hairstyle rules.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia and Al Shabab keeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his “un-Islamic hair” by the referee before kick off. Islamic teachings have been known to ban “Qaza” hairdos — which include mohawks — because parts of the head remain unshaven. Gyan (31) showed off his new mohawk — with “3″ shaved into the side in tribute to his shirt number — during the African Cup of Nations. The Herald