SA police minister in fresh Zim attack

904 117

By Mashudu Netsianda

South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has claimed that undocumented Zimbabwean farm workers are behind a spate of robberies among other crimes committed in the neighbouring country, drawing rebuke and sharp criticism from the Zimbabwean community.

South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula (Gallo Images)
South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula (Gallo Images)

Minister Mbalula, who was responding to questions from an opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party official during the release of annual crime statistics in Parliament on Tuesday, said local farmers employing Zimbabweans who are staying in South Africa illegally should not cry foul when they get robbed or killed by the foreigners.

“It’s true that there are criminals who are stealing from farms, undermining farmers work, but equally there are farmers who are wrong, because they employ people from Zimbabwe as cheap labour and exploit them, and then those people turn against them and kill them and then it becomes a safety question,” SABC quoted Minister Mbalula as saying on Tuesday.

“So, I am saying to the farmers as I have met with them, stop that. Help me to ensure compliance, working with the department of labour. Don’t employ unregistered, undocumented foreigners in our country and when they turn against you, you blame the South African Police Service. We’ve got nowhere to find such people.”

The chairman of the Zimbabwean Community in South Africa, Mr Ngqabutho Mabhena, yesterday hit out at the minister, challenging him to produce evidence linking Zimbabwean farm workers to murders and robberies.

“There is no evidence suggesting that Zimbabweans working on South African farms are engaging in crime. In fact, it is the undocumented farm workers who are being exploited and we expect the South African government to engage their farmers so that they respect labour rights,” he said.

Mr Mabhena said despite Mr Mbalula’s remarks, migrant labour contributed to the growth of the South African economy.

“In our view, Minister Mbalula should direct his energy towards ensuring that the proposed migration policy, which is under discussion in Parliament, is speeded up so that undocumented workers are granted Sadc visas when eventually rolled out,” he said.

Mr Mabhena said the call by Minister Mbalula to discourage South African farmers from employing Zimbabweans was not practical given the historical and geographical links between the two countries.

In April, Mr Mbalula sparked a diplomatic row when he alleged that Zimbabwean ex-soldiers were responsible for violent crimes occurring in the neighbouring country.

“There are people who come here from Zimbabwe, and they cross the line here. They run away from the military in Zimbabwe and they come here and promote criminality here in South Africa,” the minister said at the time without providing a shred of evidence.

Zimbabwe through the country’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Isaac Moyo, described Mr Mbalula’s remarks as “shocking” and subsequently engaged the neighbouring country’s government over the issue.

The Minister of State Security, Kembo Mohadi, also weighed in, saying the South African minister’s remarks were in bad taste and uncalled for.

Mohadi also urged Mr Mbalula to use official bilateral platforms to raise any grievance against Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country. The Chronicle

  • Mwana wehure

  • Chitima Nditakure

  • Svikile Razzmatazz Mbalula controversial minister of sarcastic comments.

  • Not doubting that maybe some of us are committing crimes in other parts of S.Africa, but why he decided to mention only Zimbabweans among other nations? Is he not a tribalist? How many folks from Maputo are rotting in S.A jails? Nigeria, Lesotho? We are the most hated people in the world for sure!

  • KO ngavangobvako obvious havadiwiko nhai

    • Kuno hatibve zvekumhanya vachitida vasingade

    • Kwavanodiwa ndekupi ? U should not just speak nonsense from the comfort of your home , come out here and face the elephant in the room.

      Each person has got their own circumstances of being there and avana kuyindako vachi tinhwa semombe saka on the same token havangobve semafungiro awurikuyita

    • Jo mah se pussy

    • Iwe mukadzi wako anokuda!?

  • Ask any Zimbabwean, who’s been mugged by fellow Zimbabweans at the Jhb park station and environs,he’ll concur with Mbalula.

  • He needs to mention percentages .he is full of shit, reminds me of charamba

  • Siphiwe Trevah

  • Does lack of a document make a criminal? Where the Minister’s seniors in ANC criminals when they crossed as exiles into foreign lands? Did they have documentation?

    • A criminal is someone who has committed a crime, a crime is breaking rules, so to answer your question you can deduce from the definitions. That said, i don’t agree with Mbak’s hatred towards us.

    • Blacks broke aprtheid laws. Black “Rhodesians” broke Smith’s laws. Criminality is subjective

  • Hezvo hezvoooo key word there is UNDOCUMENTED a person without any …….. pedzisai mega

  • Achazoguma aidura ne rimwe zuva, premature, misinformed radical mind

  • Send back all these undocumented idiots back to vote Mugabe out they are criminals for sure turned Johannesburg into Harare

    • Last time I checked mkululi ndlovu staying in bulawayo Zimbabwe ,so you must come back.

    • Mwana wehure akangofanana namai vake zviito zvachi

    • Seven anuses, mxiiiiiim

    • Bloody tribalist!

    • Are you in your home country Mkhululi?

    • Every country has the right to deport illegal immigrants just because you have made your country a shit hole don’t mean that you can go and shit in other countries go clean your mess

    • I would even put an army to deal with these idiots and send them back to harare

    • Infact Mkhululi your fellow Khalangas are the one comiting am thiz crimes

    • You must be sick in your mind all undocumented idiots must be deported that’s the point send them back to harare

    • Says another foreigner how genius are you.

    • Why are there no illegal immigrants in Zimbabwe?

    • Yu will end up vomiting if hat us but after vomiting yu wil find us here again

    • Mkhululi Ndlovu u stupid kalanga from tsholotsho

    • Truth hurts go and vote clean your Shona mess you created. You kept voting zanu because you are tribalist being loyal to it because it’s Shona ran look now it’s a shit hole you are running to make a mess in South africa.

    • Mkhukuli yo pussy and yo country

    • Typical ndebele pple
      .they think they ll be spared

    • Spared in what ? All illegals must go home simple

  • By the time his term ends he will be fighting so many lawsuits coz he is I do it who comments with out gathering facts an idiot who celebrates a win before the match ends so quick to post on Twitter a wrongful arrest shame on u Mbalula

    • Will start seeking some legal advice , hes already n my nerve, very demoralising

    • He is singling out Zimbos as if we r the only Migrants in S.a busy labelling us Criminals yet his fellow pple are Killing n Robbing each other every chance they get tryn 2 make us his scapegoats

  • OLIVER TAMBO SPENT 20 years in Zambia was he a criminal

  • Ummmm this guy is crossing the line now and I think this is too much now

  • Mbalula’s office is only abt zimbabweans

  • Mugabe must just go,we have suffered enough ridicule especially in South Africa,every killer,mugger,rapist etc is a Zimbabwean.

  • Anokanganwa chazuro nehope iye mbalula.

  • Who should document them? So he wants Zimbabweans to go there with permits. If the S.A gvt can’t document them, whose fault is it. That man hates Zimbabweans that’s why he mentions Zimbabweans only when ever he opens his mouth. Maybe he thinks promotion comes through hating Zimbabweans.

    • I have never considered Fikile to be minister, he will always be a ministar under the tables of ministers, he is more than a prankster, infact he is a graduate of mapogo a mathamaga school of vigillantes……The day he holds his galloping horses to a full stop, he’ll fall straight into Limpopo river head first, wait ‘nd see!!!!

    • He doesn’t qualify to be a Home Affairs minister at all. He lacks diplomacy , is a hater, is xenophobic and maybe abuses illegal substances.

    • he is right dzokai kuno timame tese mukarwadziwa munochinja maitiro chete .munhu aarimimb make anotaura zvaanoda ende haumuudze zvekutaura

    • Biggie Mike, S.Africans are also scattered all over the world and are being documented to stay safe. Who are you to tell Zimbabweans to come back home and suffer. Why are S.Africans not stay in their country which they think shouldn’t accommodate Zimbabweans? Why were they running to Zimbabwe during the apartheid error. Why didn’t they stay there to effect regime change during that time.

  • Get your documents right if you’re not criminals hibanating in the farms guys

  • The Minister of Undocumented Zimbabweans Mr Fikile Mbalula also said that…….

  • Sakunatsa ndiye sakubaiwa.

  • This is a reckless statement. Why am I not shocked – this guy is a typical example of a political appointee. He does not understand that what he is saying is a xenophobic catastrophic catalyst to the mind set of SA citizens Perhaps it’s what he wants. You could make intelligent arrest without all this blanket statement

  • Did he make fresh attack on Zim through Twitter or not because we know he always on Twitter busy barking what ever he say

  • What about

    Southafricans,, thugs muderers,,lazzy,bones

    Good for nothing Mbaleka,,

  • Mkhululi doesnt knw even whr to put a comma or fullstop

    • He sounds exactly like a felĺow Zimbabwean somewhere in “YUROPHU”where its cold….such guys strive to cross Ten Downing Street twice a day….slowly as if he dropped his apartment keys on sand….

  • This rat has got the guts to point his fingers at Zimbabweans… shame waitse. He said it only out of his own personal hate for Zimbabweans but sure enough the day of reckoning is just around the corner. My heart bleeds to hear one of our own kind vomiting such vile crape,,, he doesn’t speak like a fellow African. These are the perpetuators of xenophobia, Fikile are you serious? What of Mozambicans, the cunning Nigerians, Lesotho, not forgetting native South Africa Tshaka’s viper brood the blood thirsty Zulus?

  • kutsvaga kuda kutitangira xenophobia chete APA nxaaaaa

  • I salute Khama of Botswana and his cronies, they are not that tribalist

  • All people in SA have some criminal elements amongst them including Zimbabweans and South Africans

  • Dzokay muvhote mugare munyika menyu …kwete kutandavara kwamusingadiwi

  • This guy doesnt realise that he graduated from Youth league politics long ago. This incites xenophobia .

  • Stupid minister

  • Mapepa eyi iwayo hayisi nyika yake ndeya mwari let’s stay guys ini ndine reshuga

  • l think a day is coming when tables will turn and Zimbabweans will be laughing at us and we will be seeking protection from that country.This statement is wreckless by our own Minister

  • This minister is useless he hate us Zimbabweans,Every time he blames us how many foreigners in jail from Zimbabwe.

  • In other news, Zimbabwean immigrants are the only criminals in SA😂😂😂

  • check out what’s happening in Cape Town where he wants to deploy army are they Zimbabweans terrorising that area

  • Google and see what position is South Africa in crime rate in the whole world, number 3. Is that caused by Zimbabweans?

  • Are Zimbabweans the only foreigners in S.A..??????

  • I agree with Mbalula,my sister was robbed at gun point by 3 Zimbo men and one Zulu girl…they cleaned out the whole house threatening to shoot her kids if she screams or anything

    • Don’t be surprised one of the day how did you know was a zimbo

    • Vaitotaura and the girl was caught first,she gave them up although the other guy is on the run the other 2 I can confirm ma Zimboz one of their relative who is local actually contacted us asking for forgiveness on behalf of hama yake

    • Murinhubu mbuya kudzigira statement yakapusa ko saka zulugirl muzimba fut no wonder why tisingabudiriri muhupenyu basa kutsindirana pasi pachedu ndisingarevi kut kubirwa kwataita sisi vako zviribhobut kuzot i agree with mbalula iwe are u rytryt upstars indaa unemoyo wakasviba kudaro akakuudza kut asina permit imbavha ndiyani vanhu zvavarikubirwa mbavha dzacho hadzina zvitupa hre akawanda mareasons anoshaisa permit uri nhumhu ndonakeni wakaganhira

  • Toothless bull dog vakatanga xenophobia tinodzoserana

  • Treated like dogs in foreign lands. This usually happens when you are being raised by a stepmother. You pay the price of the bad things you never did. don’t blame Mbalura instead its ourselves to blame. If our own leaders are doing worse shit to us what stops foreign leaders to do the same. You are not confronting your own but you have guts to confront Mbalura. MBALULA Is in his country let him say what ever he think. Come back home and register to vote. RUNNING away from your problems wil never solve any problem. Life is not what we think in SA especially if you are not documented. The police are alwayz after you to claim the little money you have worked for.

  • DHODHI RAKE

  • He is right, come back home and vote.

  • You guys in SA remember we hv some yo friends here in zim becarefull

  • I thought he is a good Leader but now i can see he is just a barbarian police minister.

  • i think a man in his position should say something thats got statistics, how many Zimbos arrested, for what charges, this crazy fool is trying to say there was never any crime in SA till Zimbos showed, if he cant do his job he should just resign. if Zimbos are such criminals why do have very low , murder, rape, hijacking cases in this country, he needs to stop barking

  • Blame game isnt going to reduce crime.SAPS is in crisis from the top.SA is the only country I kno where police officers in uniform can be robbed including their clearly marked vehicles

  • are thoz zimboz comes from kzn i guess so coz of their criminality actions

  • Its a surprise we all know that he was appointed police minister through back door. That is why he is behaving like an outlaw kid

  • mbalula imboko

  • So what your action plan comrade minister? Pointing fingers won’t help this situation. Farm workers robbing in Joburg?

  • This minister hates Zimbabweans, he always saysbad things abt us,,obsessed

  • He is tellin the truth

  • Thats what happens when you have some one as minister of police who doesnt know what it means to hold that office. Why does he keep on pointing fingers to Zimbabweans over an kind of crime. He is just a tribalist. Being not documented doese not commite a crime. No wonder he alway hold ministries like sports and police. Imagine giving him Home affairs/finance/foreigh affairs the country will sink

  • THATS TYPICAL BLACK ON BLACK ATTACK…….MR MBALULA MUST BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO USED TO ATTACK OTHER FELLOW BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS DURING THE BOTHA REGIME.HE TALKS AND BEHAVES LIKE HOW BOERS USED TO DO DURING THE BOTHA REGIME.AND IM SURE GIVEN THE CHANCE THAT HE BECOMES THE SA PRESIDENT……EISH NOT EVEN A SINGLE ZIMBABWEAN CAN EVER SET A FOOT IN SA.WHETHER DOCUMENTED OR NOT.

  • Who said they are not South africans who are doing it

  • A bad carpenter blames his tools you have the best criminals and you keep pointing your soiled finger at us wake and smell the coffee somebody is cutting the cake moron

  • Fikile ka..wakuda kunongedza mai vako nemboro ndirikukuona hangu..

  • This Mbalula guy thinks Zimbabweans are the only foreigners in SA. Thank God he wasnt made home affairs minister

  • A very irresponsible and dangerous generalisation.

  • hes partly tru most zim guys are loitering around JHB park station I was attacked twice by Zimboz who wr speaking shona u wont walk thru wandeous without seeing vazukuru va Nehanda,Nigerians also are armed robbers its not only zimboz comiting crimes in Mzansi Nigerians are drug dealers in Benoni town

  • These guys (the South Africans) they want only the labour force associated with hard working desperate Zimbabeeans only! When the time to pay is around the corner like white colonialists they will then proceed to the ministry of home affairs and chase the zimbas back home …😣😣😣😣😣

  • Yes we may be criminals but our bosses are SAns.

