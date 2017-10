Missing teacher found dead

A North West teacher who went missing at the weekend was found dead outside Mahikeng on Wednesday, North West police said.

“The police in Mahikeng are investigating a case of murder and kidnapping after [the] decomposed body of Thulisile Ngwenya, 56, was found in the bushes near Lorwaneng village today [Wednesday],” Captain Yvonne Maqoboza said.

Ngwenya was reported missing on Sunday, she was last seen on Saturday morning,  while going to one of the banks in Mahikeng.

Her vehicle, a Mazda CX3 was found parked near Mahikeng taxi rank, Maqoboza said.

She was a teacher at Lekoko Primary School outside Mahikeng. Her decomposed body was found by a shepherd.

“The police urge members of the community to work together with them and to come forward with any information that my lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).”¬†African News Agency