Missing teacher found dead

A North West teacher who went missing at the weekend was found dead outside Mahikeng on Wednesday, North West police said.

“The police in Mahikeng are investigating a case of murder and kidnapping after [the] decomposed body of Thulisile Ngwenya, 56, was found in the bushes near Lorwaneng village today [Wednesday],” Captain Yvonne Maqoboza said.

Ngwenya was reported missing on Sunday, she was last seen on Saturday morning, while going to one of the banks in Mahikeng.

Her vehicle, a Mazda CX3 was found parked near Mahikeng taxi rank, Maqoboza said.

She was a teacher at Lekoko Primary School outside Mahikeng. Her decomposed body was found by a shepherd.

“The police urge members of the community to work together with them and to come forward with any information that my lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).” African News Agency