Jaure back for DeMbare clash?

By Eddie Chikamhi

NGEZI Platinum skipper Partson Jaure is set to take a fitness test to determine his availability for the Castle Lager Premiership title dogfight against his former team Dynamos at Baobab on Saturday.

The defender was among three key players in the Mhondoro side’s casualty room together with Clive Augusto and midfielder Dominic Mukandi. Coach Tonderai Ndiraya needs all his players at this important stage of the season when the Mhondoro side are involved a spirited campaign for a maiden title.

They were boosted by the return of Jaure and Augusto to training this week, with hopes high the duo will be available for the match against DeMbare.

“Mukandi is still out, Augusto is back and Jaure may have to go through a late fitness test as he started training yesterday (Tuesday),” said Ndiraya.Jaure has been recovering from a finger injury he suffered a few weeks ago, while Mukandi is still being haunted by a knee problem.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are involved in a fierce four-horse race with Dynamos, Chicken Inn and log leaders FC Platinum for this year’s title. The platinum miners have performed beyond expectations and are currently in third place.

They have 57 points in the bag. Ndiraya believes they are still strongly involved in the race for the championship as only one point separates them with second-placed opponents Dynamos, while log leaders FC Platinum, who face Harare City tomorrow, are just two points away.

Apparently, Ngezi Platinum, are hoping to make full use of the home advantage to get maximum points and get their revenge for the 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Glamour Boys in the first leg.

The Mhondoro side need to rise after they dropped two crucial points in their last assignment away at Chapungu. Ndiraya believes there is no room for more slip-ups and has been telling his players about the importance of winning consistently.

He believes the fact that they will face the trio of title contenders — Dynamos, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn — in their closing matches could help them.

“When you are fighting for the big one, what is important at this stage of the season is to try and collect maximum points. The competition is quite interesting, but we are new in these battles and I must say we have been enjoying our game this season.

“We started on a high and the guys are still fighting to maintain the good performances. This gives us confidence and belief and that’s why we reviewed our targets from fighting for a top four (position) to go for the big one,” said Ndiraya.

“Of all the teams involved in the championship race, I think we have the most difficult path. But the good thing is we still have to play three of the top four teams involved in the race, so it’s in our hands to decide our own destiny. Consistency is key at this stage. I think the most consistent team in the last four games will win the title,” said Ndiraya. The Herald