Ex-Mash Holdings boss acquitted in alimony row

Suspended Mashonaland Holdings (Mash) boss Manfred Mahari was yesterday acquitted on charges of violating a court order after failing to pay child support on time and in the correct amount.

Mahari had accrued arrears of $31 000.

Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya noted that Mahari entered an agreement with his estranged wife Moyra to take over their children’s welfare after he lost his job.

During trial, Mahari tendered a letter confirming his suspension from Mash Holdings and subsequently another January 31 document notifying him that Turnall Holdings — where he was a board member — could no longer engage him in business.

Ndiraya said since his employer was the one paying for the children’s fees as part of his benefits, “it was clear that they automatically withdrew the moment he was served with a suspension”.

Ndiraya also ruled that properties, including houses, owned by Mahari, were acquired through mortgages.

Moyra had claimed Mahari neglected their children while splashing money on his other families. Daily News