CAPS United beat Bosso 3-1

CAPS United 3 (Dominic Chungwa 9′ 59′, Devon 47′)

Highlanders 1 (Ralph Matema 69′)

CAPS United beat Highlanders 3-1 in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played today at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Dominic Chungwa with two goals, Devon Chafa with the other while veteran striker Ralph Matema scored for Bosso.

Rearranged fixture

Today: Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium, 7pm)

Match day 30 fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab, 2pm), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimo), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium)