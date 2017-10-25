Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Woman’s train suicide puzzles family

By Kiyapili Sibanda/Whinsley Masara

THE family of a woman from Bulawayo’s Magwegwe North suburb who allegedly committed suicide by sitting on the railway line together with her two- year old son as the train approached resulting in them being crushed to death, said they remain puzzled as to why she did it.

The Late Leah Phiri and her son

Leah Phiri (19), a single mother who was living with her mother, allegedly sat on the railway line with her son as the train approached Luveve Railway Station on Sunday evening and they were crushed to death.

Phiri’s aunt, only identified as Mrs Mbanga said the family was puzzled by circumstances leading to the death of Phiri and her son.

“We are still clueless as to why she killed herself. It is more shocking when you consider that she caused the death of an innocent child. We don’t have answers yet and wish someone could give them to us,” said Mrs Mbanga.

She said Phiri was no longer employed and had separated with the father of her child.

“She did not appear stressed and never shared her problems with us if she had any,” she said.

Sources close to Phiri who preferred anonymity, said they suspected the suicide was connected to her relationship with her baby’s father.

“Leah was having problems with the father of her child and this might have pushed her to commit suicide,” said the source. The Chronicle

  • With no doubt Zimbabwe life is suicidal.I left Zimbabwe in 1998 things had already turned bad then.We live to prosper and make a future for our kids and care for the under privileged. The puzzle is unfolded .Financial problems mostly are influential in most suicides
    Sorry

  • Ndaona mhepo huru inesimba yakasviba ichisumuka ichibva kumakuva chaiko ndazoona yapinda mudzimba dzese ichidambura ichibuda neseri. Ndikati ko chiiko nhai Mwari zvinorevei zvikanzi musha waparara uyo ,Ndaramba ndichinyengetera ndikaona mhute yakamira. mudenga pamusoro pemusha wavo asi chandinetsa ndaona chiso chemukadzi ari mukati memhute achichema zvikanzi munhu iyeye anoda kuripwa nekuti pangangoita kudeuka kweropa .Amen

  • Nothing justifies killing yourself. Weak soul and coward.

    • I don’t believe she is a weak soul or a coward. She must first be self conscious of her action in order to accuse her of being a coward or weak soul. Nobody knew her medical history.

    • In life be ready to face the reality and map a way forward rather than killing yourself not to talk of an innocent child.

    • You hv to be in it to feel it…

  • Selfish witch, Why kill an innocent child???

  • Emmanuel Moyo

    apa ngaanake, hobho varume who could have married her

    • TSM Season 7 –

      ehe wena hey

  • HIV

    • HIV does not make someone comit suicide, but from the look of the pic, munenge mucourt room umo. Civil or so ndopane nyaya hombe

    • HIV is one of the major reasons why people commit suicide

    • HIV not these days vanhu vave kuziva kuti unorarama nayo

    • Iwe aids haasiriye ega its satan

    • Gone are the days ekufa kuti URI HIV

  • Investigate until we hear the truth .

  • Bulawayo Bulawayo uuuu vemasangono emasowe emamwe machurch please ngationei kuti pangamboitwa mazuva tiri muBulawayo tichikumbirira mhepi yatenderera muguta iri mwari vati batsire vanhu vamwari mhuri dzapera

  • She was probably suffering in silence.

  • Kufa kwako tangatisina dambudziko nako, ko wakadii Kufa wega wakasiya mwana uyo nxaa!

  • shit mukadzi uyu

  • Bawayo kwanetsa uko vanhu variko hamunamati

  • Economic hardship is another cause uye nemweya yevapenyu isingadi kukuona uchivaka chipenyu u end up kufunga kuti saka chandoraramira chii, Mwari pindirai

  • Very sad 😭for the family, my sincere condolences. May their souls rest in eternal peace. Only God knows & He is the only comfort to the grieving family

  • s

    19 yeasr all 2 years old child. got pregnant at 16. man who continue pregnanting girls and running away will soon be judged by GOD very hard. I wonder what the father of this child has to say now. whether young or old. the ghost of this death will continue following and haunting him. in fact he will soon run to nyangas and prophets to have his case solved. man, as soon as we bring a child to this world lets own up even if it means we will lose something from that. lets not be selfish to the children. if we don’t want their mothers, its not a problem but children lets make plans to care for them. find out why many of the women are in the streets at night today. mostly is because of us ‘clever man’. For the woman and girls, especially late teenagers, in your beauty stop opening your legs to those man before your relatives have had a say about him. avoid those parties and friends who encourage you to do that.

  • Hey very painful especially panoti mwana apa zvinorwadza hama

