Self-confessed ‘wizard with hyenas, snakes’ nabbed

By Patrick Chitumba

A MBERENGWA self-confessed “wizard” and his side kick who appeared on ZBCtv news hour bulletin alleging that he can send hyenas and snakes to recover his clients’ debts and can assist criminals evade arrest have been arrested.

Sifelani Dube (27) of Gwarimba Village under Chief Chingoma in Mberengwa and Sorton Shumba (57) of number 424 Mataga Growth Point also in Mberengwa appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga facing public nuisance and possessing articles for criminal use charges.

Dube and Shumba were not asked to plead and remanded in custody to October 27.

Mr Wochiunga ordered the duo to be examined by a psychiatrist to ascertain their mental state.

Prosecutor Mr Amos Ncube told the court that early this month, Dube and Shumba hatched a plan to defraud members of the public and invited a ZBCtv news crew to Gwarimba Village in Mberengwa where Dube publicly announced that he was a wizard who possessed hyenas, owls, baboons and snakes.

According to Mr Ncube, Dube said he could send the hyenas and snakes to recover his clients’ debts as well as assist criminals evade justice.

“The accused stated that they change into snakes and maggots come out of their bodies upon arrest and that they possess police uniforms and handcuffs which police officers surrendered to them while they tried to arrest them. The story was carried on the ZBCtv 8PM main news bulletin on October 15,” he said.

On October 17, Mr Ncube said the duo went live on ZBC National FM between 7PM and 8PM and continued making their false claims.

He said the accused persons further stated that they possess supernatural powers which they use to cause people’s sudden deaths and that they had some items they wanted to surrender which were in a satchel.

“On the same date, the information was reacted to leading to the arrest of the accused people. Upon arrest Dube had a black cloth on his head with a wild cat tail and some bones. On October 19, the accused’s respective houses were searched leading to the recovery of a police uniform, a pair of shoes and a drab cap. It was established that Dube does not possess any of the items that he alleged to be possessing,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Dube and Shumba told the police that they had hatched a plan to stage manage everything they were claiming for monetary gain. The Chronicle