FC Platinum confirm Zifa request

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC PLATINUM have confirmed receiving a request from Zifa to release Norman Mapeza to take charge of the Warriors during the international friendly match against Lesotho and the Challenge Cup against Swaziland next month.

Club chairman Evans Mutombeni told our Harare Bureau they had received the request.“Yes we received a letter from Zifa on that issue but we cannot comment about the contents of our private letter in the media,” said Mutombeni.

“I do not think there is any reason for us to refuse.

”We have a good working relationship with Zifa as evidenced by various previous engagements we had with the mother body on the head coach issue, among other things.

“The arrangement needs to, however, dovetail into FC Platinum objectives that were developed prior to those developments.

”That is all I can say.”

The former Warriors captain bounced back to the hot seat early this year on a temporary basis with a the brief of leading the country for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and responded with a 3-0 victory over Liberia in Harare.

Recent reports have suggested the mother body have earmarked British expatriate coach, Mark Harrison, to take charge of the Warriors on a permanent basis. The Chronicle