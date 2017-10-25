Dead Maid Shocker. . . Domestic worker’s bloody body stays in house for days

By Nqobile Tshili

A 21-YEAR-OLD maid from Bulawayo’s Emakhandeni suburb was found dead in a pool of blood at her employer’s house where she was staying alone.

Ms Siphokuhle Ncube is suspected to have been murdered as her body had stab wounds on the chest and there was a piece of string tied around her neck. Neighbours told The Chronicle that they last saw Ms Ncube on Saturday.

Her employer’s daughter Ms Portia Sibanda stumbled on the bloodied remains on Monday morning when she went to check on the house.

Ms Ncube’s employer is said to be based in South Africa.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigators were treating the incident as a murder.

“We’re investigating a murder of a 21- year-old woman from Emakhandeni suburb who was found dead at a house she was living in. She was found with stab wounds on her chest and there was a string around her neck.

“We are treating the case as a murder. We are appealing to members of the public who may have information leading to the arrest of her killer(s) to come forward,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle