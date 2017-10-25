Boy killed, one injured in buffalo attack

By Whinsley Masara

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy died while the other was seriously injured after they were attacked by a buffalo in Chiredzi.

The injured who is also 10 years old is admitted to Chiredzi District Hospital in a critical condition. An 11 -year-old boy who was with the pair herding cattle in Gwayizi Village on Saturday, managed to escape and rushed home to report the attack.

ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“We received a report about young boys who were attacked by a buffalo while driving their cattle home. One was killed on the spot, the other was seriously injured and the third managed to escape,” he said.

Mr Farawo said this was a second buffalo attack incident in the area in less than a month.

“Last month a man in his mid twenties was seriously injured after he was also attacked by a buffalo,” he said.

Meanwhile, a serial poacher, Johannes Matanga, has been arrested in Chishakwe Range, Masvingo.His two accomplices managed to slip through the rangers’ dragnet on Sunday at around 6AM and are on the run.

Mr Farawo said the serial poacher who once served seven months in prison for rhino poaching in 2012, was arrested following a tip off from villagers.

“A rifle, silencer, 22 rounds of ammunition and two knives were recovered on him,” he said.

Last month, two suspected poachers were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with rangers in Matusadona National Park near Binga.

The other two suspects escaped and are still on the run.

Two elephant tusks were recovered. The Chronicle