Zim Hip Hop Awards launch in Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

THE Zimbabwe hip hop community is expected to converge in Bulawayo this weekend for a Zim Hip hop awards launch party at Club Connect ahead of the awards ceremony on December 9.

Now in their seventh edition, the awards taking place in Bulawayo for the first time will have 25 categories. Entries are still open and will close on Saturday.

Founder of the awards, Adrian Beefy Harrison, said the launch party on Saturday is being held as a way to build up the event.

“We thought that since we’re doing the awards in Bulawayo we might as well do a launch party. We’re hosting the launch party for people to get to know more about the awards and those behind them,” said Beefy.

He advised Bulawayo artistes to enter the awards.

“October 27 is the deadline for nominations. However, for the Bulawayo artistes, we shall be accepting their entries on Saturday from 3PM to 6PM since we’ll be in their city.”

Nominees will be announced on the Zim Hip Hop Awards social media platforms on November 11.

The categories for the awards are Best male, Best female, Best collaboration, Best hip hop group, Best producer, Best newcomer, Best local brand supporting hip hop, Best album, Best promoter, Best Diaspora, Best radio DJ, Best club DJ, Best gospel act, Best dance crew, Best dance solo, Best underground, Best media online, Best media TV, Best media journalist, Best free style artiste, Song of the year, Video of the year, Best hip hop hustle, Best hip hop verse and People’s choice. The Chronicle