Wedding scrapped after friend blows meat money

By Sharon Chiware

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru has been sentenced to three months in prison for squandering $650 which he had been given to buy a beast that was to be slaughtered at his friend’s wedding last year.

The court heard the bride and the groom postponed their wedding indefinitely in June last year when Mandla Fuyane blew the money.

Fuyane of 29 Matsitsi Road, Mambo suburb in Gweru was convicted on his own plea by Ms Judith Taruvinga .

He was sentenced to three months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition he restitutes the complainant, Mr Leonard Bhebhe.

In passing the sentence, Ms Taruvinga considered the fact that Fuyane was an unemployed first offender who was looking after seven minor dependants.

She, however, said what was aggravating was that he benefited from the offence which also resulted in the postponement of his friend’s wedding.

The agreed facts are that on June 13 last year, Fuyane took $650 from Mr Bhebhe which was meant to buy a beast to be slaughtered at Bhebhe’s wedding.The wedding was scheduled for August 2016.

The court heard that Fuyane converted the money to his own use.

Mr Pearson Muringani appeared for the State. The Chronicle