Thomas Chideu scores on debut

Zimbabwe youth international Thomas Chideu scored on his debut for his new South African Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows against Polokwane City at the weekend.

Chideu, who arrived at Arrows earlier this month as a free agent after terminating his contract with Ajax Cape Town, netted a dramatic last minute equalizer for his new side.

Rise and Shine got off to the perfect start as Jabu Maluleke’s free-kick found Rodney Ramagalela, who slotted home to hand the visitors the lead after only eight minutes at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Another Zimbabwean, Knox Mutizwa equalised for Abafana Bestehende three minutes later when he headed past his compatriot George Chigova in goals for Polokwane City.

The visitors regained their lead 20 minutes before time when Sammy Seabi turned in a cross from Ramagalela.

In a bid to chase the game, Arrows coach Clinton Larsen introduced Chideu, who was making his first appearance for the club, in the 77th minute for Bilankulu Lamola.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwean did not take long to make an impact as he levelled scores after he was played into a great position on the right of the goal.

He composed himself and took the shot, scoring his first goal for the club and ensuring a point for Abafana Bestehende, who are yet to taste defeat this season.

Larsen hailed the comeback efforts of his team as they kept their unbeaten record intact and remain in second place on the log with 15 points just one behind log leaders Baroka FC after nine games.

“Coming twice from behind against a stubborn Polokwane showed great character on the part of our players,” Larsen said.

“The result was not ideally what we wanted but once again we showed unbelievable fighting spirit. Our performance lacked a bit of spark but it was understandable considering the game we played against Baroka before that and the travel.” Daily News