Psychology of Confusion: Charamba vs Maziwisa… WHO is telling the truth?

By Lance Guma

President Robert Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba and Zanu PF’s Deputy Director of Information Psychology Maziwisa appeared to contradict each other after the Zanu PF leader was stripped of the goodwill ambassadorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

President Mugabe with Zanu PF spin-doctor Psychology Maziwisa
The 93-year-old Zanu PF leader was controversially appointed to role sparking fierce criticism that the decision was an insult given his poor human rights record. Some even pointed to the fact that Mugabe sought treatment abroad while his people suffered poor health care facilities back home.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday soon after the appointment, spindoctor Maziwisa was however gloating saying;  “Just finished an interview with the during which I emphasised just how proud we are that President Mugabe was appointed WHO ambassador.”

On Monday, speaking to the state owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Charamba was singing a different tune saying WHO had never approached Mugabe and even if they had Mugabe “would not have taken the offer because the UN agency is at the forefront of the anti-tobacco lobby.”

While Maziwisa was gloating about the appointment, Charamba chose to go technical, arguing due process was not followed and so Mugabe was never appointed. “Nothing was ever communicated to the President and the whole furore about the WHO rescinding the appointment is a nullity.”

Mugabe’s spokesman is reported telling the ZBC “the whole saga is a creation of the non-governmental organisations that do not like Mugabe.” Nehanda Radio

  • One is Mugabe’s spokesman and the other one is called Psychology,who do you think is telling the truth?Answer non of the above coz non of them make decisions in the WHO

  • There is nothing good about sending the Zimbabwean Security Forces to brutalize and sometimes kill your political opponents. At one point Mr. Mugabe had some Goodwill qualities but that has since evaporated over the years.

  • Those gyz are always trying to defend the president in anyway possible, wch lead to false announcements. Both of them are liers, trying to twist n turning the minds of the public.

  • Zvakapera kare zvenyu zvekut nyebera pa zbctv ….nyeberai ivavo vekwa Kitsi yatota nevekwaBushu nevekwaGumbonzvanda …isu taane edu ma platforms pure and cool news …zvichingoitika tinetaanazvo

    Dzasukwa’s days are numbered. It’s getting very difficult to defend this tinpot naked Emperor. After Dr. Bambazonke’s “Iwe George” mantra, I thought he would have sobered a bit.

  • Both are lying

  • They sing for their supper

  • What so important of being a WHO goodwill ambassador after all, what’s the hullalooboo all about!Strive Masiyiwa is making cash everyday, the Chivhayos, Chiyangwa now u r busy kutiudza zvisina kana basa.When I was kuprimary ndakambonzi naSnr teacher ndakuisa pahuprefect but mazuva asvika zvakazonzi haupo nenyaya yemusikanzwa but every1 akanga azvinzwa ndichiudzwa paassembly.Now back to those two Charamba and Mazivisa vose vakanzwa kuti ndizvo zvaitika but the process yekupiwa hugoodwill even haina kuzoitwa, ndizvo zvirikutaurwa naCharamba chete.Sometimes ngativerengei the whole story tisati tapa maonero edu coz mamwe maheading ndeeruvengo naBob ende vamwe varikutodya nazvo.Ndosaka zvichinzi taisa US$5m or so kumaNGOs ndomari dzavanobhadharwa and the likes of anaZvorwadza, Tajamuka so on moona vavekupanana zvinzvimbo hameno munomama chete.

    • TSM Season 7 –

      Charamba agara i Mhata ye munhu thats why akambo shaudwa na mai

