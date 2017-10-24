Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Police clearance for Harare Poly students

By Helen Kadirire

Harare Polytechnic College has asked all prospective students to seek police clearance in order to have their applications considered.

In a circular for the 2018 enrolment requirements, the college advised that all courses required the police documentation.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses beginning in January 2018. Please note: all applicants should have 5 Ordinary Levels including Mathematics, English for all courses and Science for other courses. Police clearance is a requirement for all applicants,” read part of the notice.

Principal Tafadzwa Mudondo said that requesting police clearance from prospective students would not affect whether they are considered into the college or not.

He said the idea to ask for police clearance was purely administrative and was not motivated by the need to discriminate anyone based on a past criminal record.

“There is no malice in asking students to have police clearance; in fact since we started it, more than 5 000 applications have been received. Even members of Parliament and councillors are adhering to the requirements and have brought applications for their relatives with police clearance.

“We are simply doing it for the safety of the students and the college. There has been an upsurge in crime at the college and we only want to know who we are enrolling,” Mudondo said.

He added that the requirement is in part supported by Statutory Instrument 81 of 1999 which states that students may apply in any form that the principal requests.

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa quizzed on what basis the college had based their requirements as it was unconstitutional.

She said even in prison, prisoners are allowed to get an education.

“It is clearly and blatantly unconstitutional to request students to produce police clearance. The Constitution states that anyone has a right to education whether they are in prison or not. Regardless of political affiliation education is a right for all,” she said. Daily News

  • good move

    • in what sense?

    • I have been researching about crime that took place at higher learning insttitutions, it show that those who are commiting crime and creating a bad learning environmrnent are those who have been into crime before

    • So what’s your suggestion Mr Rodriq Tatenda Chipere. If one was once in prison does that mean that one should be disqualified. The constitution is very clear when it comes to education

    • Education is for all

    • everyone should access education

    • You guys should understand what they mean by saying police clearence. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they will rereject you if you’ve been convicted before but the issue is that they’re so many people who are on the police wanted list who are busy roaming around the country, yet these are the very same people who continue causing havoc within these institutions.

    • Just imagine you being a parent wonzwa kuti mwana wako ari mu same class nema armed robbers or a serial killer.

    • Find e root cuase of crime first! Poverty n mismanagement of e economy.Get a gd job…good pay no reasorn t b involved in crime. Crime z a last resort wen one hz over suffered!

  • Border gezi clearance its all what they want. Which is more relevant police clearance or former school clearance in this regard?

  • NO GUYZ ANOBVA kujeri achida kuita,futher study achadii

  • Wats the [email protected]#Zimpoly???

  • Kkkkkk mil

  • Ndokupenga uku

  • Militaly training not interprenure training kumajeri education iriko

  • Is this a new thing??

  • What if one has a record that he or she was once jailed and served the term. That is a clear indication of leadership failure. As a college they should work with zimsec to clear students than the police. What would the police say. Who is this principal who parade such leadership qualities

  • Education is for all , even in prison

  • ummmmm this is not good for these young stars…nokuti nenyaya yemavendor iyi ummmmm ma 1

  • Fund raising, in conjunction with ZRP.All parents of prospective students should just resist this stupid requirement.

  • ….or else its a veiled BVR registration exercise by the desperate regime taking advantage of desperate prospective students. The opposition must look into it curiously… It might be another rigging ploy.

  • This is pathetic!

  • What for

