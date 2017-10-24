Pirates feast on Jah Prayzah release

By Walter Mswazie

TALENTED Harare-based artiste, Jah Prayzah’s latest offering, Kutonga Kwaro, has been overwhelmingly welcomed by music fans in Masvingo.

But, worrying is the level at which the album has been pirated because of its scarcity. Before the official launch of the album in Harare two weeks ago, some of the new songs were already being played in commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis.

Some people were also sharing the songs on their smart phones, depicting the worst levels of piracy in the country.But, the impact that the album has had on the ancient city is commendable as it shows that Jah Prayzah is now a household name in the music industry.

A survey by Chronicle Showbiz revealed that almost every vehicle, corner, bar, shop, hair salon is playing the dread-locked artiste’s new songs.

A disc vendor, Albert Nago, hailed Jah Prayzah for his effort and described him as a fine singer whose music is improving with each album.

“I think Jah Prayzah is the man of the moment. His latest offering, Kutonga Kwaro is a hit and the album is selling like hot cakes,” said Nago.

He said the original discs were in short supply, something that has forced most vendors to sell pirated discs.

“I received a few original discs last week and fans quickly grabbed the copies. I’m selling the original discs for $5, but I no longer have any in stock. However, those selling pirated ones are trading them at $1 each.

“I think Jah Prayzah has to flood the market, to, at least try and beat piracy,” Nago said.

The album has songs that include Ndin’ndamubata – a party song, Chengetedza, Emerina and Muchinjiko – a gospel track.

Sadly, some critics have unfortunately twisted some songs on the album such as the title track – Kutonga Kwaro – to suit their political preferences, suggesting that the talented artiste has gone political, allegations which he has vehemently denied. The Chronicle