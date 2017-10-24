Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Then and Now: Walter Mzembi

This is the newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi. He previously served in President Robert Mugabe’s government as the Tourism Minister.

Mzembi is also the member of parliament for Masvingo South Constituency and is considered by many to be Mugabe’s favourite minister.

Born on the 16th of March 1964 in Masvingo Province, the minister is married to Barbara M Perez Hernandez, who hails from San Jose, Cuba. The couple has 6 children together.

In 2017 Mzembi was the candidate of the African Union for the position of the 2018-21 Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, subsequently narrowly losing the election.

Mzembi holds BBS and MBA degrees, is a Registered Professional Engineer and earned a doctorate for a thesis on Conservation Management in Zimbabwe.

He has also held important positions including the Presidency of Africa Travel Association (ATA), Member of the International Advisory Board of the Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (ICD) and Chairmanship of UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa (CAF). Nehanda Radio

