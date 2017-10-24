Davido to fulfil aborted concert

By Vasco Chaya

Nigerian star Davido who failed to perform at Jah Prayzah’s Kutonga Kwaro album launch at the Harare International Conference Centre in the capital on October 13 is likely to fulfill the concert next month.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze confirmed the developments to the Daily News, even though concert organisers 2 Kings Entertainment officials were not picking up their phones yesterday by the time of going to print.

“Davido is available on November 25, hence chances are high that he will come here to fulfil his aborted concert.

“Negotiations are at an advanced stage with him but only few things need to be finalised. As of now we are banking on November 25,” Mushapaidze said.

The Nigerian star failed to attend Jah Prayzah’s album launch held on October 13 following investigations into his alleged involvement in the murder case of his friend Tagbo Umeike.

The investigations are still ongoing.

In a previous interview with the Daily News, Tichaona Mharadze of 2 Kings said the situation was not as bad as it seemed as the Nigerian star had offered them favourable conditions.

On a normal show, Davido charges about $100 000 to perform outside Nigeria but Mharadze said they have capitalised on sound social relations they shared with the young artiste.

“Though we poured some money in organising Jah Prayzah’s launch featuring Davido, we were not so worried as Davido was invited by Jah Prayzah to grace his album launch considering the two collaborated on the song My Lilly hence he did not use his standard rates in charging us.

“He gave us relaxed conditions. We were yet to pay him; we have agreed to pay him after the show,” Mharadze said then.

Fans who had bought advanced tickets for the October 13 event were ordered to keep their tickets as organisers were sure that the Nigerian star will perform in Harare this year.

“If you had bought a ticket just for Davido, hold on to your ticket, a compensatory gig featuring the Nigerian star is being organised,” 2 Kings Entertainment publicist Dee Nosh said in a statement prior to October 13 event.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah went on to launch his album in style, supported by Oliver Mtukudzi and Winky D among others.

His latest album is made up of tracks: Kutonga Kwaro, Ndini Ndamubata, Nziyo Yerudo ft Yemi Alade, Chengetedza, Emerina, Poporopipo ft Diamond Platnumz, Halla, Unondiziva, Hello Mama, Masoja, Pikoko, Chipo, Chokonyonyo and Muchinjiko.

Jah Prayzah told this publication that he is glad about the overwhelming response his latest album is getting from the market.

“All the songs are doing fine on the market though a number of fans are getting crazy about the track Muchinjiko,” Jah Prayzah said in a previous interview with this publication.

Some of his previous albums are Rudo Nerunyararo (2007) Sungano Yerudo, Ngwarira Kuparara (2011), award-winning album Tsviriyo, Kumbumura Mhute, Jerusarema and Mudhara Vachauya. Daily News