Cop says officer-in-charge bedding wife

By Amanda Chikari

A POLICE officer from Gweru was yesterday remanded in custody for allegedly assaulting his wife after suspecting that she was having an affair with his boss, an Officer–in–Charge.

Bausi Pamire (36), a Constable who resides at 1125 Mkoba 13 in Gweru, appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of assaulting his wife, Ms Rachel Mugwembi. He pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Msipa remanded him in custody to November 3 for trial after dismissing his application for bail saying he was a flight risk.

Pamire told the court that he suspected that his wife was having an adulterous affair with the Officer-in- Charge (name supplied) at his station.

“Every time I have problems with my wife, she comes to my workplace and sees my Officer-in –Charge and humiliates me in front of my workmates. On the day in question she came to my station and demanded bus fare to go back to her mother in South Africa. She then proceeded to the Officer-in–Charge where she reported an assault case,” he said.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Marimo told the court that on September 30, Pamire came home drunk at around 11PM and assaulted his wife. He said on October 3, Ms Mugwembi went to her husband’s work place and reported the matter.

“After reporting the complainant went back home and later that evening, the accused came back from work drunk before he went on to assault her again claiming that she had humiliated him,” said Mr Marimo. The Herald