Struggling Gonyeti rules out Jah Prayzah reunion

By Whinsley Masara

Exactly one year after leaving Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band claiming she was sexually abused, Gonyeti is finding the going tough as a solo artiste.

Tearful Gonyeti accuses Jah Prayzah of sexual abuse.
Gonyeti, real name Pamela Zulu used to be Third Generation backing vocalist.

In an interview Gonyeti said the music industry was difficult to penetrate but was hopeful things will work out in future.

She said it was hard to get bookings and this was frustrating given the time they spend rehearsing.

Gonyeti thanked her band members for being patient saying sometimes they can go for close to a month without bookings.

“I thank the Lord I have an understanding team that appreciates that people can only be paid when they have done some work. They know when we work, I pay them well on time,” she said.

Gonyeti who launched her debut album as a solo artiste last year at an event that was well attended, has failed to endear herself to promoters.

A few spots like Veritas Night Club at Westlea Shopping Centre and Time End Jazz Club both in Harare have however been supporting her from time to time.

What is surprising is that despite the fact that she is a crowd puller as evidenced by the many people that attend her shows, promoters still shun her.

Gonyeti with her band, Horse Power last month released two music videos for the songs Musha Mukadzi and Life Yacho.

The songs will be featured on her forthcoming album titled Madhingadhingali.

Gonyeti who hogged the limelight last year following sexual abuse claims against high riding contemporary musician – Jah Prayzah, said the incident adversely affected her career but had since moved on.

The 31-year-old mother of one said although she misses the Third Generation Band, she is content with her decision to go solo and will not be considering rejoining the band.

Her manager – Filda Muchabaiwa who also managed Jah Prayzah at some point, said Zulu’s band was struggling to cope because of the economy and lack of equipment.

“If we had our own PA systems and other equipment, I’m sure we could be in a better position,” said Muchabaiwa. The Chronicle

  • Haiwawo

  • Mahure anonetsa

  • Vakambohura wese vanoziyana

  • Yaaa ngachimame nenzara.

  • Why wakanyarara for a yea

  • Stupid hure wamama nenhamo

  • Monyepa imi gonyeti zvinhu

  • Jah prayzah kanhu

  • Sometimes you need to fight while inside the ring. Fans love you because of the big banner behind you. Once you are off that banner they sometimes find it difficult to recognise you.
    It is a good step for artists to pursue their solo careers but one needs to be cautious.

  • u will be fine, shinga chete, nothing comes easy.. Even Jah Prayzah aimbotemwa nemabhodhoro pastage kuJazz 105 but look where he is now!! mahatters achave mafans..

  • dhonzai mutambo amai sezita renyu”Gonyeti”,zvino kana gonyeti roremerwa kuzoti tumachamps hatufambe,its not easy to make musical fans happy

  • Majoki ane problem,,, waifunga kuty kufumura kuisana kwamaita na Jah uchamudonhedza dai wakangonyarara manje situation ichakukanga,, dai wakangoshingirira uchidya bag,,, hezvo iwe na Ba Harare maida kuzviita mamonya.

  • ndima ine makata iyi chinin’ina changu inotoda michina mihombe.

  • Dzungu too much

  • ndozvinoita hudofo

  • If u a focused there z nothing to wary abt, thus how business is. We are leaving in a most difficult economy whereby pipo are not wasting for pleasure bt things will be ok if u keep on fighting.

  • Bren Mupa ref# Weinstein ☹️

