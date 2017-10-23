Struggling Gonyeti rules out Jah Prayzah reunion

By Whinsley Masara

Exactly one year after leaving Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band claiming she was sexually abused, Gonyeti is finding the going tough as a solo artiste.

Gonyeti, real name Pamela Zulu used to be Third Generation backing vocalist.

In an interview Gonyeti said the music industry was difficult to penetrate but was hopeful things will work out in future.

She said it was hard to get bookings and this was frustrating given the time they spend rehearsing.

Gonyeti thanked her band members for being patient saying sometimes they can go for close to a month without bookings.

“I thank the Lord I have an understanding team that appreciates that people can only be paid when they have done some work. They know when we work, I pay them well on time,” she said.

Gonyeti who launched her debut album as a solo artiste last year at an event that was well attended, has failed to endear herself to promoters.

A few spots like Veritas Night Club at Westlea Shopping Centre and Time End Jazz Club both in Harare have however been supporting her from time to time.

What is surprising is that despite the fact that she is a crowd puller as evidenced by the many people that attend her shows, promoters still shun her.

Gonyeti with her band, Horse Power last month released two music videos for the songs Musha Mukadzi and Life Yacho.

The songs will be featured on her forthcoming album titled Madhingadhingali.

Gonyeti who hogged the limelight last year following sexual abuse claims against high riding contemporary musician – Jah Prayzah, said the incident adversely affected her career but had since moved on.

The 31-year-old mother of one said although she misses the Third Generation Band, she is content with her decision to go solo and will not be considering rejoining the band.

Her manager – Filda Muchabaiwa who also managed Jah Prayzah at some point, said Zulu’s band was struggling to cope because of the economy and lack of equipment.

“If we had our own PA systems and other equipment, I’m sure we could be in a better position,” said Muchabaiwa. The Chronicle