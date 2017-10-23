How Mine storm into Chibuku final

By Innocent Kurira

How Mine 3-1 Shabanie Mine

A brace and an assist by midfielder Tinashe Makanda saw How Mine outclassing Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday to storm into the Chibuku Super Cup final.

How Mine made a host of changes to the young side that lost 1-2 to Bulawayo City during a mid-week Premiership encounter and called on the experience of Milton Ncube, Kuda Musharu and Peter Rio Moyo.

Musharu opened the scoring for How Mine with just 30 seconds on the clock, heading in a long pass from Makanda.

The second goal came in the 62nd minute when Makanda latched onto Pasca Manhanga’s through ball to fire past Shabanie Mine goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

Makanda sealed his brace in the 71st minute when he made a great run from the middle of the park to round up the goalkeeper and put How Mine three goals up.

Shabanie Mine scored their consolation on the stroke of full time when Bruno Mtigo’s curler inside the box beat goalkeeper Bernard Donovan.

How Mine dominated play with Ncube, Moyo and Manhanga controlling the midfield. How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was happy with his team’s performance and said they deserved to be in the final.“It has not been an easy road for us and we thank God for taking us this far.

We played really well today and the early goal was a confidence booster for the boys and that helped us gain an advantage in the game. We could have scored more goals today had we been more clinical,” said Kaindu.

His Shabanie Mine counterpart Takesure Chiragwi said he was disappointed with the result.

“We did not play well; this is not the way we have been playing in recent games. I think fatigue got the better of us today. We wanted to be in the final,” said Chiragwi, whose side will now focus on their Premiership survival. Chronicle