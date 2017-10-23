Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Ex-convict arrests prison escapee

By Freedom Mupanedemo

An ex-convict smarting from serving a jail term at Zvishavane Prison turned hero when he apprehended a prison escapee he found walking on the streets, a few days after he left him behind bars.

Edward Sibanda (in red T-shirt) and his friend Ngonidzashe Shumba (left-seated) with inmates before receiving their award for arresting the fugitive Silas Ndoro
Edward Sibanda (in red T-shirt) and his friend Ngonidzashe Shumba (left-seated) with inmates before receiving their award for arresting the fugitive Silas Ndoro

Edward Sibanda (21) was walking on the streets of Zvishavane town a day after his release when he met a fellow inmate he had left in jail.

Sibanda had served three months for being found in possession of stolen goods.

The ex-prisoner quickly raised alarm and with the help of a friend, chased after the prison escapee, Silas Nyandoro (20), who took to his heels.

They effected a citizen’s arrest on Nyandoro before they handed him over to the police at Zvishavane Police Station.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Midlands Provincial Relations Officer, Chief Correctional Officer, Jere Ruzive confirmed the incident which occurred in Zvishavane last week.

He said the fugitive Nyandoro was now back in remand prison after he was “arrested” by an ex-convict who had just been released. He said Nyandoro was serving a two-year jail term for attempted rape when he escaped from jail.

“You know these inmates know each other’s crimes when they are behind bars. So on the day in question, Edward Sibanda had just been released when he met his former inmate walking on the streets of Zvishavane after escaping from jail.

“Sibanda who was sure that Nyandoro was actually supposed to be in jail questioned him as to how he had just found freedom,” said Chief Correctional Officer Ruzive.

He said Nyandoro later tried to flee but Sibanda raised alarm and was helped by a friend, Ngonidzashe Shumba, to apprehend the fugitive.

Chief Correctional Officer Ruzive said they have since rewarded Sibanda and his friend with cash for their heroics.

“It was our feeling that we needed to give Sibanda and his friend a token of appreciation for their heroics. Rarely do we hear of former inmates helping in apprehending escapees from prison,” he said.

Nyandoro escaped while waiting for transport to be moved to Whawha Prison near Gweru. The Chronicle

  • he is stupid

  • Lets hope you are truly born again former jailbird

  • At least you learnt something!

  • Uri bharanzi iwe asi urikuda kunyenga mukadzi wake here.

  • Panashe why are you mocking him? He served his term and leant something. He even helped you to remove this miscreant in society. How do you know that this escapee wasnt going to rob you or rape your sister

    • The problem with people who have a limited view of crime,is that they only become concerned when they are directly affected. What they do not realize is that,crime that goes unchecked will in the end affect them directly. It’s at that moment that they see the good that others saw,when they were labelling them idiots or vana dzungu boy.

    • Well said brother

  • Dzungu rakadai ndaona maZimba mazhinji apera kupondwa naro paJoza, zvisiri zvako zvirege

  • Wakagona iwe.

  • Kufarisa chaiko

  • Ngavamupewo basa kana rekubika kujeri ik9ko coz he showed signs of reformation.

  • If it wz not due to political differences while n prison….well done!

  • Kana risiri jealous well done

  • Chimumero

  • Chadzokerwa

  • Ngavamupinze basa kwete kumupa ka100 dollars kavakamupa ako

  • Vakawanda vafa nazvo kuno joza izvi mind ur own bizness small boi

  • The correctional process changed him to a good citizen.Only those with limited insight will see this as an act of foolishness.Most criminals thrive in society, because they are directly or indirectly harboured/protected by people who do not report them to police or apprehend them. The majority of people in society only become concerned when they are directly affected by the criminals’ activities.

  • Tinobvunza upenyu

  • Mero

  • Inonzi prison & correctional service saka ngavangomupawo basa rechineighbour lookers(ndini ndamubata kkkkk)

  • Akambobuda sei mujeri macho 2 much loopholes

  • Sengu RaMudhara

    Edward Sibanda is just taking care of competition and is getting rewarded for it. what a wise move Ex-con Eddie!!!!

  • Ex-convict ane dzungu ngaabve azvisiya izvo coz achafira mafufu se gonzo

  • We r all missing something here the incompetency of the prison officials at Zvishavane who lost a prisoner. Also can u nt also see a cover up frm quickly rewarding with cash to the apprehenders to nt having rang an alarm all over the country that a dangerous Rapist has escaped. Hw can a rapist escape and we dnt hv newspapers and Dead BC headlining it. Tatozonzwa kuti munhu akatiza iye atobatwa. Ummm tiitirei mushe

  • Anopenga

  • In SA u die minutes after arresting that escapee,,the jail officials could have protected his identity rather,what they did is poor informant mangmnt.Truly he is now a big target in the streets of Zvishavane.

    • South Africa is not Zim though. If you study closely,you will realize that,S.A. did not just wake up with that state it is in now,but it’s something that society allowed to go unchecked because some people thought in the long run the crime will never affect them. In 2009 Zuma announce the shoot to kill and many criminals were gunned down,but guess who was the first to complain? South Africans. Today crime has gone up to alarming levels. Everything that goes unchecked by society ,when it’s bad, will affected the same society that let it flourish unchecked. I agree with you that his identity was supposed to be protected,but crime need a collective effort to be eradicated

    • NOT IN Zim

    • Not in Zim papa. Only in SA

    • Your facts are weak guys,,,this guy could have just called the ZRP hotline simple.Let’s say the escapee was armed,we could have witnessed a bloodshed again.Next time don’t try to be hero for nothing,u die papa

    • You cant compare Zim n SA,SA is shit…plus also dont lie coz in SA they have mob justice…that escapee would have been burnt alive.

  • Congrats to this young man..Hope you succeed well in life but keep out of trouble and keep focussed on your future.

  • Kucolle uko unotodziidza

  • They must leave him

  • Any investgation about how escaped?Any disciplinary action to be taken if they discover that it was an inside operation?How is going to be avoided infuture?

  • Wow you are born again brother he is now where he truly belong

  • Ari kutonyenga izvozvi

  • Player hating at its worst kkkkk

  • Mutengesi

  • Ngaangoitwa the bounty hunter

  • Is Mugabe going to reward him on independence day?

  • Snitch kkk

