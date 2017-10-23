Ad campaign re-unites Bongo Maffin

By Langalakhe Mabena

After 12 years apart, South African Kwaito pioneers Bongo Maffin are set to bring back the magic as the three-member group has finally decided to bury the hatchet and reunite, thanks to a Castle lager commercial which brought them together.

Made up of lead singer Thandiswa Mazwai, Stoane Motswako Saote and the Mbare bred, Anesu ‘Appleseed’ Mupembi, the Kura Uone hit-makers decided to let go of whatever separated them and focus on the future.

The cause for separation of the group was due to differences between Thandiswa and Appleseed who did not see eye to eye when it came to decision making.

The group was this year approached to do a commercial advertisement for Castle Lager, which made them think of re-uniting and do away with their differences for the love of music.

“It’s true the group separated because of the feud between me and Thandiswa but that is the past. After we were approached to do a commercial for Castle Lager, we saw it fit to appreciate our differences and re-unite because our fans need us,” said Appleseed.

The dreadlocked chanter who always puts a Zimbabwean flavour to the group’s songs, stated that they were now working on singles which fans should expect before the end of the year.

“We don’t promise an album soon but we’re busy producing singles at the studio. Fans should expect something before the end of the year,”, said the chanter.

Bongo Maffin which was formed in 1996 boasts of five albums with several awards including a South African Music Award which they won for their album Thath’Isgubhu. The Chronicle