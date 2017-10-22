Tsvangirai shapes MDC Alliance

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday took further steps in shaping the party’s Alliance with five other opposition parties when he announced Welshman Ncube as its spokesperson.

The MDC Alliance includes People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tendai Biti; Ncube’s MDC; Transform Zimbabwe of Jacob Ngarivhume; Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats led by Mathias Guchutu.

Both Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of a united MDC.

The announcement of Ncube as the new spokesperson was made at the end of a meeting of principals of the MDC Alliance in Harare Friday morning to deliberate on various issues on alliance programmes.

“Professor Welshman Ncube was appointed the spokesperson of the Alliance,” Tsvangirai said in a statement.

The MDC Alliance principals also established various national alliance committees which include Communications, Organising and Networks, International Relations, Legal Services and Electoral Reforms, Youth and Women.

“The principals urge the people of Zimbabwe to register in their numbers as we prepare for the watershed 2018 elections at the heart of the motivation behind the formation of the MDC Alliance was to avoid splitting the vote in favour of the status quo,” Tsvangirai said.

“2018 is a game changer and you are the game-changers.”

He said the principals resolved that all party organs nationally from the branches to the provinces must convene to establish alliance coordinating committees and immediately organise joint activities with specific reference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level.

A large cross-section of Zimbabweans has said the opposition stands a good chance of defeating President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s elections if it participates as a single bloc.

Analysts have also repeatedly said a coalition involving Tsvangirai and former vice president Joice Mujuru will present a formidable challenge to Mugabe and his quarrelling colleagues next year, considering that the widow of the late decorated liberation icon, Solomon, possesses strong liberation credentials and intimate know-how of Zanu PF’s election mischief.

But Mujuru was on Friday elected leader of People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC), a counter coalition to the MDC Alliance.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru signed a memorandum of agreement (MOU) in May this year, which lifted the mood of thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans looking for an alternative to Zanu PF.

On his part, Tsvangirai has continued to express the hope that Mujuru, Simba Makoni and others will soon be joining his “big tent” despite the fact that the MDC Alliance is already portioning constituencies among its current constituent parties. Daily News