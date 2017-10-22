Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tobva tadii paya gang denies rape charges

By Tendai Kamhungira

The case of four rape-accused Battlefields-based men accused of embarking on a rape and robbery spree before narrating the ordeal in a leaked WhatsApp video, has taken a new twist after a Harare lawyer representing them told the court that his clients were assaulted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to extract confessions on camera.

Rombo Chirara and Admire Chirongoma

Tawanda Takaindisa, a criminal defence attorney and civil rights campaigner, will be offering pro bono legal representation to the four rape-accused  men.

Thabani Gazi, 20, Prince Chirombo, 18, Rombo Chirara, 18, and Admire Chirongoma, 18, are currently in custody after being denied bail by Kadoma magistrate Amos Mbobo.

The four became a sensation after their video in which they appeared to be confessing to rape allegations went viral on social media, popularising the Shona statement tobva tadii paya (and then we had to…).

However, in their bail application filed on their behalf on Friday by Takaindisa, the legal counsel told the court that his clients are innocent, but made confessions after being brutally assaulted by soldiers.

“They were assaulted by members of the ZNA and made to make some confessions,” Takaindisa said.

He said that his clients never raped any of the complainants as being alleged by the State. He further asked the court to allow the release of his clients on $50 bail on the basis that they are of fixed abode and will not take flight.

Takaindisa told the Daily News this week that he would be representing the quartet free of charge.

Allegations against the four arose on July 4 this year when they allegedly entered one of the complainants’ room at Mungwanya Compound in Battlefields armed with machetes, knives and empty beer bottles.

According to court papers, one of the complainants is suspected to be a commercial sex worker. In one incident, the four accused persons allegedly ordered one of the complainants and her client to hide behind a curtain.

The court heard that they subsequently attacked the girls before gang-raping them.

It is the State’s case that the four used protection during the sexual encounters. Although the sex workers cried out for help, they were unfortunately subdued by the marauding quartet, it is alleged.

The gang then stole four Nokia cellphone handsets, before disappearing into the night, the State alleges.

The offence came to light when the complainants made a report to the police the following morning. Daily News

  • Pura dhongi newaya.There is no soft stance on criminals.Criminals must not be treated as saints to provide useful information hence these soldiers did us a good favour to heat them hard to get good evidence

    • There’s is nothing like that when it comes to law.

    • Duress….not allowed

    • Blessing in Zim we dont care .These jargons we use them in the public gallery

    • In Zim we actually, but people think that their mentality and emotions take precedence over the law

    • In real practise criminals are brutalised to supply useful information so dont talk as you stay i n heaven Blessing Chivanga and Tinashe Rudhumbu

    • Ndekupi nhai vakomana avo

    • That happens on a daily basis YES, but the law doesn’t allow it, if a preliminary issue is raised in court with regards to that an accused can be freed

    • Vapfanha vakaraper dai ndaandiripo ndiri musoja wacho akabata mungadai makatovaviga vapfanha ivava. Just imagine vari amai vako vapindirwa mumba vaina baba vako! I dont care zvelaw ndezvavo izvo vanhu ngavakinditswe

    • Innocent until proven guilty

    • Shumba Mushirivindi Masilo I don’t think you are portraying a good image of Zimbabwe’s justice system and legal proceedings.Your statements sound so barbaric man,no offence,but the law is the law and it has to be observed as per the constitution.Those boys are innocent until proven otherwise by the court of law.Let the courts conclude…and if people are being maltreated by law enforcers as a means of obtaining information,knowing that does not make it right…infact you should be castigating it than glorifying it.

    • Makamboona mhosva inotongwa muridzi wayo asipo here vakarepewa vacho varipi uye masoja anorova vanhu vachitaura kwavasina kuswera takaona vamwe vachiimba like vaizvidira but kwaiva kurohwa

    • Shumba Mushirivindi Masilo,dude,we know it happens everyday but the constitution doesnt allow it,what happened to innocent till proven guilty??
      In Zim you are guilty till proven guilty ,some innocent pple are in prison because of that

    • Vamwe vanhuso kutotaura kunge maivepo let the rule of law take its course

  • Its true from the video they were severly assaulted

  • Magandanga agumbuka anopwanya

  • Lawyers should have morals sometimes.

  • Saka maida kuti vapihwe coffee..l hate this justice system inoda kuti society irege kufara anaamambara vachishungurudza vanhu.

  • As long there are no victims case closed but thy are going down.

  • Lawyer wacho anoda kuonekwa futi because kana zvanga zviri pachena kuti vakaita marape avo iwayo vaifanira kutorohwa kudarika ipapo!! Varikuvatsigira havana video yacho yezvavakaita!!! Just imagine vari amai vako vabatwa nemakorokoza iwaya!! I would have killed them. To hell with the.law and the.lawyer is kind of misdirected!!!

    • The Law must be fair ,non partisan n an impartial court ndiyo inotova encourager kuti vave represented by a registered legal practitioner..Thats Justice..even a serial robber or killer is entittled to a lawyer kana achirida

    • It’s a fact that they were beaten up and that was already a violation of their right. Information from such torture cannot be used against them. There are a lot of guilty who are roaming the streets whilst some innocent people are locked up.

    • ku court kunoshanda ma facts ne 3 witness anotaura zvakafanana. tinozviramba sei kuti vakomana ava vakabvuma mhosva mushure mekurohwa

    • Just wait until they come around and do that to your mother!!! That was a confession beaten out of them! A confession yezvavanga vaita!! Vakatozobatwa nekuti vane zvavanga vaita. We are in a mess here where someone is demanding a right to take away someone’s right.!!! Tobva tadii.payaaaa??? Ndobva tamu*****a ndobva taenda munext. Tikabva tamufuka musoro …….heeeeee???? To hell these guys committed a crime and they.must receive everything coming their way!!! Ndimi vamwe maiti murume wekuuraiya nemahwindi airwarawo saka mahwindi ngaaite basa rekubira vanhu..a wrong is a wrong izvezvi enda pambare uone unokwira bhazi zviri smart!!! Stop defending wrongdoing..those boys are seasoned makorokoza they would have denied everything dai vasina kukwapaidzwa. I hope noone goes kunotyityidzira mavictims acho!! But with people i am seeing here vanogona kutonoudzwa kuti tokutemai nebhemba!! Nxaaa

  • Kuzvimba uko kuratidza kuti pairohwa mbiti apa

  • Are victims real people? Were medical examinations done to victims to ascertain penetration? lf not close the case if yes convict them.

    • You can not talk of penetration on a prostitute, maybe you can talk of DNA evidence. Most innocent peopl are in jail because of false rape accusations by these ladies of the night…

    • Hanzi there are no accusers

    • Magedhi, l am sure you don’t understand how DNA evidence is collected. What l said zeros to DNA results. l worked in that field for 6 yrs.

  • Ndosaka malawyers sometimes achinzi haana hunhu. Ungatomira mucourt kutodefender zvakadaro izvo??

  • Looks like there are no complainants, soo chances are high that these guys where forced to say what they didn’t do. Under normal circumstances, no person can narrate a rape ordeal as if narrating something pleasant like what a video of these guys is showing. It is crystal clear that these guys spoke under duress.

    • Ukabatwa ne army unotaura zvose baba

    • Well said boss

    • Army is not trained to investigate cases baba. That’s the job for police and cid. There is a line dividing these jobs. The muscles of soldiers aren’t enough to investigate cases and come up with verdicts, that is why a soldier can not open a docket for a criminal. When a suspect is arrested he is taken to the police cells not the soldiers barracks because nothing sensible will come out there.

    • these boys have appeared in court in kadoma it was reported

    • I respect your comment Owen Chimweta, but what is sounding abnormal is the boy’s confessions…..they were stage managed by the producer, and in this case the producer is the army.

    • True

  • they look like thugs

  • The Army had no legal to right to record the fools. There were clear signs of duress even though they had committed the crimes. That alone is a loophole and they’ll escape. The law is stubborn. Especially the big eyed one seemed to have received a good hiding.

    • Correct

    • plus vairatidza kutya zvekuti vapfanha who can be forced to say something vachibvuma

    • True tht,thts undue influence had arguments neshamwari yangu kuti,vanhu vane mhosva nezera revapfanha ava havangaite free kutaura like tht,and the language, instead of ndobva tasvira vaifanha kuti ndobva atoisa/ndobva atorara/ a somwat decent wording,but the word they used nderekunzi taura uchidaro

    • The big eyed one ….kwaaaaa Edmore Machacha ka

  • Vakashanda vana ava zvokwadi 😂😂😂😂

  • Wasting resources, hapana nyaya

  • I stopped following the story pandakanzwa kuti the victims r prostitutes

    • Are u suggesting prostitutes should b raped?

    • #Victor,can you ever rape a prostitute without a big fight…unonyepa iwe.mahure will fight back strongly n would have heard them shouting on that video

    • Kkk tynus anoziva mahure

    • U are lying
      …have u ever faced Makorokoza in a fight ,uknow nothing u wet puppies ,u need a beating too….
      …..u guys u are so biased about prostitutes,they are yo sisters and mothers facing th same shit u are facing …even married women are being fucked for money by their neighbours…even your wives are being fucked everyday for money or raped by their bosses but they don’t tell u …..hahahahahahahaha..that does not make em lesser prostitutes ..hahahahaha….u are abusers of women…pedophiles of th worst level..

    • The difference is the same rape is rape however I don’t support the beating up of suspects to get information

  • Who are the victims, someone told me kuti mahure anga akatoisa tent yavo kuMine ikoko, I think boys dzeArmy who beat these guys vaidanana nepfambi idzi

    • Saka mahure ano repewa here …gorerichasamgana mai vako nemakorokoza ndipo pauchamuka

    • MESE HAPANA CHAMUNOZIVA HAKUNA MOSVA INOTONGWA ISINA MUNHU AUYA KUZORIPOTA UYE NEKUDA KWEVIDEO YATENDERERA UYE MASOJA ACHO HAPANA ANOMAZIVA UYE KUTI ZVINEUMBOWO HERE PAMWE VAKAROHWA VAKATAURA ZVISINA KUITIKA NDOZVAVANOITA KUUGWEJA,

  • Lawyer wacho anoda kuvharigwawo mutirongo nokuti atova acomplice to the crime. Where on earth have you ever heard someone admitting to crimes on free will? Ndosaka mutemo uchiti authorities have to use reasonable force to extract information. Iyo was reasonable becoz zvipfanha izvo zvaitova ne energy yekurondedzera. And vaitoratidza kuti vaitoziva zvinhu zvavo..

    • Every person nomatter the circumstances, has the right to be represented by a lawyer!!! You need basic awareness and education about the law.

    • NEVER HAD OF REASONABLE FORCE

    • Hapana proof apo vakarepewa vacho vakadii kurepota vanhu vanorohwa vakataura zvavasina kuita imi

    • Gunners rikakubata bhoo unotaura kunyange zvawakarota uchida kuita

    • U don’t know the law

    • Even if you were caught in the very act you still have a right to legal representation, you should posess an understanding of how things work, not to comment based on emotions!!

    • Those boys confessed out of fear ,duress and undue influence implied.

    • Stay away from the law, you have no knowledge of it.

    • it is acceptable in the court of law to admit under duress even if usina kurohwa kutya kurohwa but hazvireve waakutobuda and ndoo basa ra lawyer ndoo panoshanda evidence ma dna that video is useless in court. there are so many witnesses uyu ndi lawyer arikuzama defense

    • they appeared in kadoma court meaning it was reported

    • Fidelis Matiashe not everyone has the same awareness or knowledge of the law and consequences of certain acts.

    • Owen Chimweta Nyabepu well such admissions (admissions under duress) are inadmissible in court.In other words, any evidence extracted from the alleged perpetrator through unconstitutional means (e.g. Duress, undue influence etc) is never admissible before court. Thus as it stands, the State has no case over the boys (if their rape case was only based on the unlawful (admissions made under duress) from the alleged perpetrators.

  • Do we have any complainant in this case, otherwise boys rangu ndobva tadii paya, ndobva totobudiswa mujeri

  • Vapfanha vemabhemba ku kwekwe ne kadoma havasi vekunzwira tsitsi… Takasiya gango pa mbizo 4 pabuditswa bhemba rikakwesherwa pasi…
    Havana kuchipa apfanha ava. Army inobhura munhu kusvika chokwadi chabuda

  • Yah,,,that is a coehearsed confession and it was illegally obtained , unless the victims come toward to testify,,there is no case. In the video, a guy with a Ndebele accent is heard asking about a machete in a manner that implies that he was trying to squeeze a confession out of the accused. People should never do jobs that are not theirs even out of excitement coz ryt now thoz three guys myt proove that the state is prosecuting them based on illegitimate evidence that was obtained illegally and counter sue for criminal assault and coehearsion at gunpoint….wisdom will kill me

  • ANA GANNERS NDOWAROVA POTO WAKUTI NDANA NDOBVA TADII PAYE

  • Vabuda vapfanha ava

  • Stop your nonsense u lawyers &rapist commentators….criminals must be treated as such to confess mostly so if they are makorikoza, they are hard core ….your roman dutch law is a stinking asshole promoting rape and abuse of women …if they were prostitutes these guys should have paid to get a fuck ,if u dont that’s rape …period…makorikoza can beat th hell out of u …they beat th police or any one …they must get a beating to confess..a hard beating.

    • I’m also with you i know these people makorokoza can do anything ranging from rape, murder, robbery etc… They can use machetes and axes on very small issues,that side of Nkayi they are always killing each other daily even the police at times are manhandled by those people that’s is why soldiers had to kick their asses to confess
      They are brutal those people

    • U have to b harsh wen dealing with those guys( Makorokoza 80%) of them are ready to kill at th slightest provocation by a fly

    • Ndosaka murima judge epafacebook kwete mucourt

  • Zvatotanga so,izvezvi vangatobuda mujeri vanhu ava vakabuda chete Zimbabwe haisisina mutemo. Those who support these animals musi waucha reperwa mkdz wako kana amai vako ndopauchaziva Kuti vanhu vakadai havanzwirwe tsitsi

    • it is acceptable in the court of law to admit under duress even if usina kurohwa kutya kurohwa but hazvireve waakutobuda and ndoo basa ra lawyer ndoo panoshanda evidence ma dna that video is useless in court. there are so many witnesses uyu ndi lawyer arikuzama defense

    • How do you know they did it?What if they were forced to narate on camera what they did not do.Give them benefit of doubt

    • If u ce pa vidio iya vapfanha ava vatoratidza kutya masoja eku zimbabwe munongomazivawani vakangavarohwa vapfanha it seams vapfanha vakasvira hure remusoja but not rape

    • Regai vafana vabude mani imi

    • True

  • The absence of complainants in this case puzzles me

    • The complainants are ignorant average uneducated and unempowered women. They are being intimidated by cohorts and fear a backlash if they come forward. Typical Zimbabwean cowardice. I think its genetic.

    • Peter Madende who told you that

    • Kkkk @Wayne

  • they nid to be taken to schol as punishment

  • Ndobva tadii paya ndobva tatanga kutoramba nyaya paya ipapo pfungwa dzekubuda mujeri dzanga dzisati dzavapo

  • Kkkkkkk

  • Tobva tadini paya boys dzangu ngadziende kumba, evidence yakawanikwa nenzira isiriiyo, who knows kuti pamwe vakabvuma mhosva nokuda kwekubikwa nekutyisidzirwa,even iwe usina yawakapara ,ukanyatsorohwa unotaura zvausina kuita kuti uregerwe kurohwa,wave mucourt wobva wangoti tobva tadii paya,aaah handizvizivi ini kkkkk

  • Tobva tadiii paye kubva tatobuditswa

  • A person raped shud report her case inthis case we didnt hear any compainent ..the zna shud be introuble coz they beat them esps uyo ainzi bhemba ririkupi ziso rakatsvuka kuti priviri kuratidzwa kuti akaputitswa l think no one can not narrate his crime under normal circumstances hence were forced

  • Gen’a. rangu. Prince. nani. na Admire
    tobva tadii. payeee

    Ko vaka repwa vacho varikuti kutiii???? titange. ku commentr.

    kune vanhu. vanongo commentr half page yechirungu. apa vasirikuziva kuti. vakarepwa vacho. varikutii

    i. hv a dream tht 1 day ppl wl understad tht English is jus a language not the measure of intelligence.

  • Pakauya macomplainants acho vanonyura

  • Vakanyenga mahure aana mkoma ndosaka vakaputitswa …ha boys rangu tobva tadiii paya

  • Ava vapari wemhosva vanodihwa musociety. Vafana ngavadzoke

  • Vapfanha rohwai futi munoita bhoo.

  • Ma lawyer ezim so, mostly ndeye zanu nyangwe akaba 15 billion akanzi haana kuba asi mari yabiwa, kkkkkk

  • Maybe mumwe wevakafukiswa musoro mugen’a ange ambobvisa sunja kuti ambofara mutent😂😂😂😂

  • Lawyer iro rinoda kudaidzirwa masoja rimboputitswa mbijana

  • kkkkkk mutemo woo futi..mpfanha ari kutaura wani uyu…kkkk iyo staera yacho ma1 yekutanga kufukidza musoro..

  • Mufana uyu akabuda gringo nakapfupi basa rapera

  • Mubhoyi akasarohwa haabvume mhosva moyo wake wakaoma and all the same if they happen to allege assault, that does not exonerate them from their rape case. Assault will be investigated separately. It is obvious that the victims are there but they can not be disclosed for certain reasons. It is also every citizen’s right to be represented although in some cases evidence will be overwelming like in this case. I jus pray that they dont bail them out coz once they are out they go and go for good kana ku SA kwakatizira mhondi dzose

  • These monsters must rot in jail.We are going to decampaign and shun this pro rapist lawyer.Thumbs up to the soldiers who made these criminals confess.Vese varikuti mhandu nemhondi idzi dzibude muri vana vepfambi.the rapists must rot in jail.

  • The complainants vanototya victimisation.Vakomana vanoBhemba not zvekutamba.

  • Mai Stacey Na Kuku

    • Dzapona hama dzenyu..kkkk @ least they brought about a famous statement..
      Tobva tadii paya
      Bvatabuda hedu mujeri

  • They can escape jail only in the absence of their rape victims and witnesses.

  • Vafana vakarohwa nejombo yemusoja vaseline kumeso ikachinja kuita dust,bukuta chairo here veduwee,kkkkkk

  • May be it was a skit

  • Ngatisavataurire vanhu,if the complainants wont come forward then its just an open and shut case,there is no court proceeding without a complainant,only politicians threaten witnesses in Zimbabwe the general rank and file havaazviite izvo they know hakumamirwe uko,
    No complainant,no rape period
    And the biggest mistake which our law enforcement and army have is beeting pple up in the course of their investigations,thats a very wide loophole where democracy reigns,innoncence or guilt is proven,not forced out of someone.

  • vafana vatone mukondombera….yekedero pamahure……

  • Ndarwadziwa vana ngavaende kujeri mhani ava vakataura nyaya yavo vega

  • Lawyer wacho achaiswa nekumashure neboys idzi

  • Aah vapfanha avo vaiva vasina kana vanga

  • Simbarashe Chirara, Wellingtone Hwenyah

  • That lawyer the moment his wife or daughter will get raped is the moment he will know how it feels when they walk out free

  • Army hairambirwe vafana havarambirwe

  • Zvopenga zvipfanha izvi ,ngazvibude uone kukwaturwa kwazvakuzoitwa manje !

  • yes yes. boy child foundation

  • this lawyer is a ndobva tadii fan or wht bhemba rakapiwa Terrence vachiri kwamutamba pfungwa dzekuraper dzisati dzaapo Thabani akazouya ndobva afukisa vakazi musoro vanaRombo neboyz rake vakatarira saka hadzingarege kusimuka pakadaro zvakaitwa naThabani ndozvakakonzera kuti varepe

  • ma1

  • Don’t insult the lawyer he is just doing his job like iwewe ukupusha ngoro yemaBANANA

  • Thank yu Mr Lawyer, stand for them today becoz yu want money, yu wil learn life the hardest way one day if yu have a baby girl

  • True tht

  • ndobva tatowana lawyer.

  • Ndobva ndaona aaah uyu akutosvi** ari paside apa ndikati aah rega ndisvi**wo tobva tadii paye. Tobva tapedza tobva taenda kune imwe

  • And the boys were drunk,they Pfungwa dzekurepa dzakazouya tanwa doro

  • Vapfanha avo hapana kana 1 anopinda mukati apo. The people who are said to hv bn raped are sex workers! Sex Workers really? And u can clearly see that mfana ayitaura uyo anga awona kuzvamburwa kwanga kwaitwa vamwe vake akanzi ukasataura chete ndiwe next kurohwa ndobva atanga rudanura nyaya under duress. Unopedzisira wakutaura nezvausina kuita bcoz unenge waona kuti muzvamburirwo waitwa vamwe ndingafe. Second thing its now State vs the accused coz vacho vakunzi vakabatwa chibharo havasikuuya kudare. So when there’s no witness the validity of the case becomes null.

  • Ipapo pfungwa dzekutsvaka complainant dzanga dzisati dzavapo. Tobva tatonzi discharged paya 😂

  • This guys a celebrities kkkk

  • Ndavanobvunza kwaMutamba kuti pane akabatwa chibharo here

  • #Tobva tadii paya

  • Ndobva tadiii payaa ndobva tangoverengawo ndobva tadii ndobva ndangomirira kuti vanamazvikokota mudare vachati chii

  • people has been mesmerized about the bravery and confidence of the young man Tobva Tadii paya but to tell the truth these boys must receive a corporal punishment before we have another Masendeke out of that young man coz it shows it is of his pleasure to create such crimes.

  • Ipapo pfungwa dzekuti tinotobuda mujeri dzanga dzisati dzatombouya coz tanga tichirikurumwa nenda kujeri

  • Vapfanha i think nemari yechikorokoza vanga vasvira hure remusoja kwakurohwa vachinzi taurai vapfanha havanakana ku repa vaye

  • Rambai vapfana

  • Kkkkk aaaa iye nyakurarwa naye akamhangara here kana kuti mapurisa akasunga vafanha nekuda kwekuti vakaona whats app .kutaura kwavaiita kwaiva kwekuti paitova nemunhu aivaudza zvekutaira nekuti vaitotya ava kwete kufara.

  • Mumwe uyo ziso raitova red kuratidza kuchema kana kuti akatorohwa .

  • Ndobva tadii paya ndobva taenda kucourt keatakuramba nyaya yese

  • well, such admissions (admissions under duress) are inadmissible in court.In other words, any evidence extracted from the alleged perpetrator through unconstitutional means (e.g. Duress, undue influence etc) is never admissible before court. Thus as it stands, the State has no case over the boys (if their rape case was only based on the unlawful (admissions made under duress) from the alleged perpetrators.

  • Innocent until proven guilty. ..l.

  • Maface avo anoratidza hushingi hwana Chidhumo l suspect foul play

  • Pakarohwa vanhu apa

