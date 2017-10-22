Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Sundowns striker Zakri caught offside – Star weds back home but local ‘nyatsi’ trips him

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Yannick Zakri has been caught offside after he allegedly got married in his home country Ivory Coast, behind the back of his South African lover.

Yannick Zakri
Zakri’s girlfriend Khwezi Shengu said she was so angry after hearing about the wedding that she immediately video-called him to confront him about the wedding story.

“He brushed me aside by saying he was stressing about his mother’s health. He left here saying his mother was very sick…

“When he came back, I was waiting for him in a fighting mode at his apartment in Kempton Park. But instead, we ended up having sex.

“I did not interrogate him as planned because the sex was just so good.” Sunday World

  • kkkk i love being a soccer player

  • That’s not news worthy writer

  • So wat?

  • The word nyatsi can really tell us the so called lover is not suitable for marriage but she is a morale booster in the absence of the guys wife

  • marrying someone he knows better Weku matongo.

  • Mafirakureva

    if you write such shallow and detail lacking stories your career won’t grow