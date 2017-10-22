Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Robert Mugabe removed as WHO goodwill ambassador after outcry

The World Health Organization has revoked the appointment of Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador following a widespread outcry.

President Robert Mugabe
President Robert Mugabe

“I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns,” WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

He had previously praised Zimbabwe for its commitment to public health. But critics pointed out that Zimbabwe’s healthcare system had collapsed under Mr Mugabe’s 30-year rule.

Staff often go without pay, medicines are in short supply, and Mr Mugabe, who has outlived the average life expectancy in his country by three decades, travels abroad for medical treatment.

Mr Tedros said he had consulted with the Zimbabwean government and decided that rescinding Mr Mugabe’s position was “in the best interests of” the WHO.

He said he remained “firmly committed to working with all countries and their leaders” to build universal health care.

Mr Tedros, elected in May under the slogan “let’s prove the impossible is possible” had said he hoped Mr Mugabe would use his goodwill ambassador role to “influence his peers in the region”.

But the appointment was met by a wave of surprise and condemnation. The UK government, the Canadian prime minister, the Wellcome Trust, the NCD Alliance, UN Watch, the World Heart Federation, Action Against Smoking and Zimbabwean lawyers and social media users were among those who criticised the decision.

The BBC’s Andrew Harding in Johannesburg reports that Mr Mugabe’s supporters are likely to see this episode as Western meddling in Africa.

Presentational grey line

Questions follow PR disaster

Imogen Foulkes, BBC News, Geneva

Following the storm of criticism from human rights groups and expressions of dismay from many member states, the WHO had little choice but to cancel its plan to make Robert Mugabe a goodwill ambassador.

The about-face will raise questions over the leadership of the WHO’s new director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The decision to honour Mr Mugabe is likely to have been taken several weeks ago, and at no point did Mr Tedros seem aware that appointing as goodwill ambassador a man who has been accused of human rights abuses, and of neglecting to the point of collapse his own country’s health service, might be controversial.

The WHO was supposed to be embarking on a new era of reform. Instead, it is mired in a public relations disaster. BBC News

  • Yahambi nja!

  • They removed him because some people call themselves donors has threatened to stop funding the organisation. Only American donors can think that way. Down with imperialism.

    • Chii chinonzi imperialism vamwe hatina kudzidza…..crying imperialism why iye asingarapwe muzim

    • We are Zimbabweans and you dont know the health state affairs of our country….Mugabe and all his wife, ministers fly to Adian Hospitals for treatment…how they thought of even mentioning his name boggles the mind…[email protected] he wont even last to see his predecessor.

    • Even I if had all the money in the world I would not donate a cent to anything led by Mugabe. It’s just absurd, insane!

    • Me i am not happy because to removed him from that position doesn’t change the situation of Zimbabwe. So to those who is happy for that are just barbarians and stupid people. Brainwashed people.

    • I think kungoendawo kuchikoro chinhu chakanaka. Some people we cannot even take them seriously. Kungotaura zvisina maturo

    • Even if you are happy for that, you will continue to suffer until he die or to leave power. Mushandise pfungwa maZimbabweans.

    • I don’t understand Zimbabweans, education yenyu munoishandisa papiko uye kuitei kana muchifarira stupid story like that? They did not removed him from power in Zimbabwe, so murikufarirei?

    • At least the old fool has been humiliated..appointed and removed in less than a week is itself Victory to all oppressed Zimbabweans…The old fool must just die .

    • Which other meaningful donors do you know of?

    • I think it’s about the state of health institutions in his country

    • That’s why Africa it’s poor and nothing is moving because black people in Africa are brainwashed people. We will be fooled by those stupid white goats from europe until Jesus come back again. When a black man rise to power to rule the world, he will be destroyed and sold by his fellow africans to those white pigeons. That’s why Africans we are poor and we will be poor until the end of these world. Stupid africans, especially Zimbabweans i don’t see where your education is?

    • Kante wena Success Dharakubhe what are u saying. U sound twisted if at all u are from Zimbabwe. How can u except us as Zimbabweans to be happy about such appointment when know very well it will never benefit us

    • Yes tell them, they are wise here on facebook only, most of them are pigeons. Good move because Mugabe removed from that position of WHO, but you failed to removed him from power in Zimbabwe, so what good move are you talking about because the situation in Zimbabwe stil the same? Tsoko dzevanhu hamuna kana chikoro. Mozviita makadzidza imi murimatofo anotadza kubvisa munhu office for 37 years, chenyu kungowawata pafacebook but no action nothing. Stupid and idiots.

    • Not every anger it’s evil but sometimes we can be angry because of evil around us. Zimbabweans you make me angry today since i was born. You show to the world that your education it’s useless. I don’t say Mugabe is right but my problem is this, how can you talk nonsense about his removed from the position of WHO, which will never change the Zimbabwean situation? But you failed to removed him from office for 37 years? Useless educated people in the world. Basa kundituka ndichitaura chokwadi, makudo avanhu.

    • success I wish you were as your name but it seems you are the other way round a failure Africa is poor becouse we have stupid leaders like Mugabe who are robbing us blind while they are looting the whole continent Mugabe s time has expired the old man must just go join his aged and leave us to build our Zimbabwe again

    • You are the same like him. Did you read all my comments and see where i said Mugabe its a good Leader?

    • When people are educated too much it will be a biggest problem in the country. The Bible does not say that a man’s education makes room for him, but that his gifts does. It’s that education is not the key to success, it doesn’t guarantee anything. It is your gift that is the key to success.

    • Where are those educated people? What are you doing with your education to help the world to be a better world? Nothing, only kungowawata pano pafacebook but no action to make your country a better country. Kana makadzidza itaika zvinoratidza pasi rese kuti makadzidza. Kudzidza kupi kwamakaita kunze kwekuurawa brain, useless.

  • zvine basa rei handiti ndivo vanga vasarudza vega here

  • Whoever had awarded R.G the role did not consult widely with everyone including the donors.That person needs to come to Zimbabwe and asses the health delivery system in Zim. Go to the major hospitals and see how people are dying NOT from conditions but from being denied medical attention in time or lack of medicine at the hospital, I saw a guy die painfully from a snake bite because they had no anti/venom at a DOISTRICT hospital. Go to Parirenyatwa and see how many hours patients wait before a specialist can see them.Have an accident in the highways of Zimbabwe and see how many hours if not days before the ambulance comes to take you to Hospital. The nurses and doctors work hard and are well trained yet they are frustrated by a lack of equipment, medicine and very low renumeration The Health minister was even once mentioned in a scandal where his senior ministry officials were pocketing allowances meant for nurses . I don’t know if our government Chefs are even paying AIDS levy. Knowing how they don’t even want to pay for anything including toll fees on the roads. All Chefs go to India South Africa Singapore for their health check ups. SO TELL ME. Was this award for the BEST MEDICAL TOURIST from Zimbabwe or what?

      Ethiopian fool. Thought AU Tendencies would apply

    • @dickson if reality is to be visited well without subjectivity, u are an idiot because u dont see what good Mugabe is to Zimbabwe. even when u cant find your underwear because of your carelessness u will say”it is because of Mugabe.”stop being a fool.your commentary is actually hillarious and fascinating yet preposterous and objectionable to the extreme.

    • Brooklyn on behalf of dickson you are the worst idiot to walk under the sun hauone mistake irikuitwa nemukuru wenyika just imagine munhu anofira pachipatara arumwa nenyoka sei mudhara achienda Singapore for treatment ukawana nguva ukwane

    • Brooklyn Chifamba u are probably one of these Zanu fargots benefitin on the distruction of Zim. Its only pple who are benefitin nekuparara kweZim who can suport Bob and u dont care with the odinary pple as long waguta. Unfortunately hausikufunga nezvefuture yevana wako. Bob leadership has completely run down Zim and i wonder wat good u are talkin abt

    • @samanyika and Norman pls dont confuse emotion with passion. facts dont cease to be good bcz they are not known to u or proven to u or both.guys what u call facts are far from them.a perfect fact is that anyone who doesnt understand that,vigorous intra party contestation for power can signify the existence of a healthy brand Democratic political party will never understand anything about Zimbabwe ,ZANU PF and Mugabe.im still very fond of facts nomatter how dubious my fellow agemates like u,are.im still very hopeful of the potential of the revolutionary party and Mugabe nomatter how blurred its future look.majority voice is what matters in politics.thats why more than 10million people are behind Mugabe.

    • @samanyika and Norman pls dont confuse emotion with passion. facts dont cease to be good bcz they are not known to u or proven to u or both.guys what u call facts are far from them.a perfect fact is that anyone who doesnt understand that,vigorous intra party contestation for power can signify the existence of a healthy brand Democratic political party will never understand anything about Zimbabwe ,ZANU PF and Mugabe.im still very fond of facts nomatter how dubious my fellow agemates like u,are.im still very hopeful of the potential of the revolutionary party and Mugabe nomatter how blurred its future look.majority voice is what matters in politics.thats why more than 10million people are behind Mugabe.

    • Brooklyn Chifamba Only sadistic fanatics and proponents of an oppressive regime can find the death of thousands of Zimbabweans in our public hospitals and roads ‘hilarious’ Could it be that you just plucked words and phrases out of your party propaganda dictionary without checking the meanings? I The suffering of Zimbabweans is not funny . Calling me idiot does not make you smart it just tell a sad story of your sadistic background where you think intimidation bullying and violence are democracy. Step out of your corrupt brainwashed head and take a mile in the shoes of one of the people who needs critical medical attention at one of our government run hospitals..

    • And everyone here is busy trading insults because of a lie by a newsmedia!!!??? Go and register and vote if you really want to change the.leadership!!! Only 500000 people registered out of 7 million. Where are big mouths!!!

    • Nicholas Fungurani thank you i am registered voter

  • he himself seeks medication out of africa… give us a break… wise choice WHO!

  • Thank you…..but that wont change a thing….him and his cronies will always believe they are doing well. Just like when he wasn’t invited for lunch and they said because he was a ‘David’ and Trump ‘Goliath’ was afraid of David lol
    I can’t wait to hear what sort of story they will spin around this time kkk

    • They so good at such propaganda u know, they always turn every negative in their favour & in most cases they get away with it. They so good at grammar, compositions & imaginations to fool the guillable kkkkkkk

  • Now we can as well go-ahead and also reshuffle him out of office in 2018. This reshuffle is a bad omen for him. I wonder what his spin-doctors are dreaming up now that the bubble of short-lived Euphoria has burst.

  • They must also remove the person who had appointed him.

  • Every thing happens for a reason! Those in other parts of the world who didn’t know much about Zimbabwe would do some research and stop esteeming the old man as some kind of hero.

  • it was just a calculated move, to embarrass him, they just wanted to expose and humiliate him, how can you give a dictator, a murderer such a prestigious position, now all ZANU PF supporters should follow suit, Zimbabweans, I urge you, let’s all vote and remove this clueless, old fucked up nonagenarian from power next year

    • He deserves it,as he has been doing it to his cabinet,poor man feel it .thank you Jehova he has had his share kkkk

  • What goes around comes around and you can’t fool all the people all of the time. It’s time to improve your battered image at home

  • So WHO has reshuffled its ambassador in less than a month?

  • Vazvigona zvimudhara izvozvo zvinofunga kuti zvakachenjera

  • Why does the newly appointed WHO Director still has a job.One has to think whether he has any ability to question his own choices rationally.It’s so worrying that it’s only him who didn’t see anything wrong with this decision until there was a global outcry.

  • I’m so excited about this development,, if Daniel Brian was here, he could have said, Yes! Yes! Yes!

  • Who has done in less than a month what Zimbos failed to do in 30 years… yo!

  • Thank u so much how can u put a tyrant,dictator on dat prestigious position

  • Now let`s hear what Herald Zimbabwe will say…. Cause the last time I checked they were saying Another feather added to the president`s cap….

  • I think they are afraid that he will refuse to vacate the position when time comes 😃🤣😂😂

  • we dont blame u mr tedros adhanom ghebreyesus.it is datum and without a reasonable doubt that most organizations are western formed,western-driven and western oriented.the western detractors have perfected their ways of colonisation into more subtle forms.if we are to look objectively ,with our political affiliations suspended temporarily, we are certainly going to see how good is Mugabe to this world.

    Punishment plus good move. Tsoro yapera

  • How can u give a position ine chekuita nehealthy to smeone like Bob akatotadzawo kugadzira nyaya yehealthy munyika make. Iye pachake dont even trust madoctors emunyika make to extend yekuti mwana wake akatonozvarira smwhere. I thot charity begins at home

  • Whoever appointed Robert Mugabe to this position is a hypocrite . He knew there was going to be an outcry,so by appointing him and revoke the appointment he is happy he has embarrassed the old fellow.
    Praise and embarrass later. Shame.

  • Kasekuru, the old balli must just sit down shmmm..Mugabe is nonsense. Goodwill my foot, he’s seven blackmailed the whole of African leaders…oh Lord.

  • So then they should give me my job because all this scene was an error on my CV. I applied for that Ambassador vacancy and I’m sure they made a mistake with my name and street name on my CV since i stay at number 93 Robert Mugabe Way

  • well calculated, they got him napping, the old man can not be smarter than the rest of the world…….brilliant move!!

  • The life President of Zimbabwe and former UN Ambassador of Health and communicable deseases

  • They are idiots give him a chance

  • The only place he deserves is 6 FEET UNDER.

  • It was outright immoral to make such a blunder…stop behaving as if you don’t the Zimbabwe situation

    Opposition ndiyo inokanganisa.

    Kana muchida kuchinja munhu anotinetsei , munomuisa pa spotlight.

    Anozowona ega kuti mamiriro izvinhu hana kunaka ,ochinja ega.

    Zvamaita hazvibatsire…..maybe WHO yangaichida kukupayi mari yekugadzirisa zvinhu.

  • what a great move Mugabe he can’t lead his family, country so how can u expect that moron kkkkkkk ambassador for what that hogwash new elected leader he need to consult a doctor coz his brains is not working properly

  • Appointment of Satan to the holy office can’t be never in thousand years.mugabe has gone from zero to nothing

  • KUNYEPA!!!

  • They just wanted to humiliate him…who doesnt his human rights record …..wen evrything he does is breaking news on all news channels