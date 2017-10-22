Mukamba is living on a prayer

Langton Nyakwenda

Controversial Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba has turned to God as he seeks to resurrect his career.

“I need help and that can only come from God,” said Mukamba about his off-field shenanigans.

The 24-year-old, who scored the equaliser as DeMbare drew 1-all with ZPC Kariba last weekend, added that his two children – Makanaka (4) and Mudiwa (3) – are driving his latest attempt at transformation.

“I have since realised that I am not a kid anymore; I am a father of two and when I look at my children I get this feeling that I will let them down if I continue in this path. I have seen a lot now, I have been scolded on the streets with people shouting Denver is finished. It hurts a lot.”

Mukamba’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, has said he will stand by the young talent every step of the way.

Mahachi, regarded as the super-agent of local football, nearly gave up on Mukamba following incessant allegations of drug abuse and womanising against the player.

He has been spending a lot of time with Mukamba and the pair twice met for lunch in Newlands, Harare, last week.

“I can’t give up on this boy, I can’t let him down because we have come a long way. It’s not going to be easy because habits don’t die easily but the past three weeks have been positive,” said Mahachi.

Mukamba, who won the league title with Dynamos in 2011 and 2012, reckons the pressure to bag this year’s title is on other teams.

“We are doing our job without pressure,” he said. “It’s FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars who are feeling the heat because they know what DeMbare is capable of doing at this stage of the season.

“We want to go to Ngezi next weekend and prove a point. It will be an interesting game because they have a number of players who left DeMbare.” The Sunday Mail