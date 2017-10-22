Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mujuru takes charge of new alliance

255 49

By Fungi Kwaramba

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru put further doubts on working with former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and others in a united coalition when she was elected leader of the People’s Rainbow Coalition, an outfit detached from the MDC Alliance which comprises six opposition parties.

Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru
Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru (Picture by REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Mujuru on Friday vowed to win next year’s elections — further fuelling suspicion that if she were to agree to join hands with Tsvangirai — she would be the leader of that grand coalition.

The former vice president who leads the troubled National People’s Party (NPP) signed the pact with a faction of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zunde (Farai Mbira) and Dare led by Gilbert Dzikiti.

Ironically, the other faction of PDP led by Tendai Biti is part of the MDC Alliance.

“The coalition parties have taken it upon themselves to formally coalesce around the noble cause of extricating their country from the challenges it is experiencing.

“Driven by your patriotism for Zimbabwe and the desire to rescue it from the grip of the ruling party Zanu PF, we have all agreed to converge and unite as an alternative government in waiting.

“As you may be aware, for quite some time our country has been blighted by a myriad of social, political and economic plagues that have shaken the very foundation of our democratic pillars . . . not only have people of this country lost their dignity and honour through systematic pauperisation policies, they have also become global lepers pitied by the whole world,” said Mujuru.

The nomination of Mujuru to head the coalition, which will be chaired by Matibenga, is unprecedented in that it is the first time that a woman has been nominated as the president of a major political movement.

“The responsibility you have entrusted on me must see us through this historic moment of unprecedented crisis in our country . . . More than anything else, I want my candidacy to restore hope and bring opportunities in this age of depression and cynicism.

“I want our candidacy to unify our people, I also want my candidacy to renew sense of purpose; and to usher in a new era of inclusive economy, social progress and sustained development,” she added. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • 0+0+0+0+0+0+0=0

  • CIO operatives you will come to nothing

  • She doesn’t kno her destiny

  • An outfit of FAILED lieutenants. Shame my beloved country. O’God do you want it to be 40 years like the children of Israel.

  • Power hungry 👎

  • No difference there.zero

  • A heap perpetual losers wont bring joy to the nation

  • She failed in zanu pf. Kachembere kasinganyari.

  • She is the one who is holding us back to claim victory from Mugabe dynasty

  • Apa hapana apa kana zero chaiyo .havana kana direction vanhu ava handitambise vote yangu pamarema aya. Opposition haina kana zvinozivikamwa .if there is no serious opposition by next year I will vote for Mugabe at least akandidzingira varungu vsndakamaka

    • Ko kungoti urimuZanu zvipere…munhu weZanu akazochinja mafungiro riini?

  • can someone name the six parties involved for me please

  • Sick witch. ZANU through and through. Vote splitting is the intention here

  • Handei magandanga anechivindi tibudise nyika mugungwa

  • iyi yakaipa iyi regai hangu ndigare ne vote yangu

  • A brand new second hand

  • Takambo taura Kuti mai iye ma1

  • Kkkk mujuru ayaas

  • Moyo mbuuu sedivi redoto

  • Why worry nazvo kkkk im happy to hear tht politics its nt positions bt trust in leadership….do u thk mujuru is an oppostion kkkkk try to read my previous coments its a blessing in guise…mdct kungobatana naye soon after election wl break ranks nemdc…better to seperate goats from hynas…..

  • Any1 remembers the hype which was brought by Simba Makoni…..but it came to nothing, Zimbos are not convinced this EASILY,..U GOT TO REMOVE YOUR HEAD AND PUT IT BACK AGAIN TO WIN THEM..

  • BUNCH OF LOSERS NXAA

  • ko vanofoisa munhu akapiwa 100% disability gratuity sei.Handisati ndamboona munhu anoda power kunge Mukadzi uyu

  • Zanu pf project

  • Thats the agenda of Power not the agenda of the People

  • No matter how many of the zeros, you remain zeros.

  • Pasi naMujuru! Vasina direction pasi nemiwo futi!

  • Vanhu mese murikut regai ndigare nevote yangu , murikundiudza hr kut manga muchida kuvavotera mai ava , kare kese taingovota wani vasipo , pamberi nekuvota munda haurambirwi makudo, the good thing is takuziva kut kuvotera mapenzi aya kurasa mavotes , ngatisarase mavotes plz

  • Yes, she plays the Jonathan Moyo song. Join them after elections is the way to go. Fight hard old woman. That’s your lifeline.

  • Yes, she plays the Jonathan Moyo song. Join them after elections is the way to go. Fight hard old woman. That’s your lifeline.

  • Yes, she plays the Jonathan Moyo song. Join them after elections is the way to go. Fight hard old woman. That’s your lifeline.

  • Did you include kambizi party in yo coalition

  • Did you include kambizi party in yo coalition

  • Did you include kambizi party in yo coalition

  • Zvemanga manga izvoo

  • Zvemanga manga izvoo

  • Zvemanga manga izvoo

  • mujuru left zanu pf in 2014. she once led zimpf before forming npp. im really confused manje nevanhu vanoti joyce ndewe zanu kuti vane umbowo here kana kuti vari kungovukura. i have said it before and i will say it now; there is no serious opposition in zimbabwe, only a bunch of gold diggers masquareding as politicians. everybody wants to be leader of the opposition coalition. why? because the money from the west will go straight into their bank account! to hell with tsvangson, welshman, biti, mujuru etc etc psmberi nezanu pf!!!!! ndini ndadaro. unogondidii, hapana.

  • Kunongonzi 6 opposition partys hapana Kana 1 zvayo inemusoro Nxaaaaa mhani musatamba ne brain dzedu mahure e zanu pf imi neirowo rataka pedzera ku mdc rikanopedzerwa ku pdp uko Nxaaaaa ma dololo

  • Just waisting time who can trust her

  • She is now the face of the opposition… Go for it Cde

  • useless matsotsi aya ,chavanoda utungamiriri chete not kugadzira matambudziko enyika

  • O +000000000 is equal to O We are not shaken about this meaningless coalition Mujuru is still a very much Zanupf project,Hungry for power,dull and dump and still unprepared to reform.She is not at all concerned about the plight of Zimbabweans and cannot be trusted.There one time I thought Grace is mad No Grace Mugabe is ok and she was telling the truth about these Mujuru fool.She was so close to Mujuru and she became able to judge her better than some of us who are observing from afar Anga awona Grace shame I would rather vote for Zanu than these chancers Otherwise mdct is the only party carrying the pples mandate

  • SELFISH WOMAN,YOU CAN’T WIN ELECTIONS LIKE THAT.

  • Munhu wose kuna Tsvangirai, finish, vana Mujuru kungopaparika like headless chickens, anofunga kuti anohwina kupi, pachinhambo chekuti ma opposition parties ose aya amire na Tsvangirai, nxaaa

  • nxaaa endai Ku MDC Alliance APA, mhata dzevanhu, nxaaaa

  • Ububi besalukazi!!!

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

error: Content is protected !!