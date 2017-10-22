Mujuru takes charge of new alliance

By Fungi Kwaramba

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru put further doubts on working with former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and others in a united coalition when she was elected leader of the People’s Rainbow Coalition, an outfit detached from the MDC Alliance which comprises six opposition parties.

Mujuru on Friday vowed to win next year’s elections — further fuelling suspicion that if she were to agree to join hands with Tsvangirai — she would be the leader of that grand coalition.

The former vice president who leads the troubled National People’s Party (NPP) signed the pact with a faction of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zunde (Farai Mbira) and Dare led by Gilbert Dzikiti.

Ironically, the other faction of PDP led by Tendai Biti is part of the MDC Alliance.

“The coalition parties have taken it upon themselves to formally coalesce around the noble cause of extricating their country from the challenges it is experiencing.

“Driven by your patriotism for Zimbabwe and the desire to rescue it from the grip of the ruling party Zanu PF, we have all agreed to converge and unite as an alternative government in waiting.

“As you may be aware, for quite some time our country has been blighted by a myriad of social, political and economic plagues that have shaken the very foundation of our democratic pillars . . . not only have people of this country lost their dignity and honour through systematic pauperisation policies, they have also become global lepers pitied by the whole world,” said Mujuru.

The nomination of Mujuru to head the coalition, which will be chaired by Matibenga, is unprecedented in that it is the first time that a woman has been nominated as the president of a major political movement.

“The responsibility you have entrusted on me must see us through this historic moment of unprecedented crisis in our country . . . More than anything else, I want my candidacy to restore hope and bring opportunities in this age of depression and cynicism.

“I want our candidacy to unify our people, I also want my candidacy to renew sense of purpose; and to usher in a new era of inclusive economy, social progress and sustained development,” she added. Daily News