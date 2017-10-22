The cost and opportunity of Grace Mugabe’s ascension

By Tendai Tagarira

Denmark based Conflict Analyst: (Studied Conflict Analysis with UN Peace University)

Grace Mugabe has a golden opportunity, but that opportunity could also become a disaster if not properly managed. Never in the history of Zimbabwe has a woman ascended to such political power and influence. However, Amai Grace Mugabe has exhibited an alienating, combative and controlling style of conflict management, at the great expense of her own reputation and resulting in many damaged relationships.

Her current style makes it particularly difficult for democratic decision making. However, there is room for improvement and even positive transformation, if the first lady is willing to learn from her husbands mistakes and her own mistakes. She must be willing to genuinely repent and embrace new norms and mechanisms.

The first step towards her positive leadership transformation would be for the first lady to avoid stoking, promoting and escalating violence, whether directly or indirectly. She has the capacity to become a true advocate of peace in the land and she can use her leverage of power by honestly promoting an end to election violence and indeed all politically motivated violence.

Secondly, she could become more accommodating to those she deems incompatible with her political ambitions and goals. This would promote national harmony while demonstrating that she is a reasonable leader. In doing this, Grace Mugabe could become a genuine vehicle for national cooperation instead of being a divisive figure.

Thirdly, she could also learn to compromise with others since it is more important to solve the problems in Zimbabwe than simply to win an argument or votes. This would promote fair political settlements and Zimbabwe needs this kind of development.

Last but not least, Grace Mugabe could also learn to collaborate even with those who disagree with her on some points. This would really challenge her to go beyond her own self interests in order to reach out and consider the interests of others, thus enabling the search of new national solutions for the problems facing the nation. This would be a win for everyone, including Grace Mugabe.

Doing these things would transform Grace Mugabe into a real national leader. But can Grace Mugabe become harmonious, accommodating, compromising and collaborative? If ever she managed that transformation to go beyond her own self interests and repent of her past mistakes, I would personally consider giving her my vote. But since I am based abroad I am not able to vote I think Grace Mugabe should also advocate for diaspora Zimbabweans to be able vote and respect the election results.

Amai Grace Mugabe should avoid being motivated by a lust for power but rather a genuine quest to deliver a just and righteous leadership in the interests of the nation. I applaud her efforts with the orphanage she built and established. Many Zimbabweans are orphans and many feel like orphans because of an alienating political leadership and system that has prevailed over the country like a dark cloud.

If she truly repents in deed and not just in words or ceremonial theatre, Amai Grace Mugabe could become a real champion for the oppressed, the downtrodden, the poor, the forgotten of Zimbabwe and help usher in a new phase of national reconciliation, peace and development.

Therefore Amai Grace Mugabe should seek GOD THE CREATOR OF HEAVEN AND EARTH, not some spirits of divination. She should seek HIM with all her heart and all her soul and all her mind and humble herself before THE LORD.

I will continue writing as the humble spiritual scribe of Zimbabwe, criticising where I need to criticise and encouraging where I need to encourage. I too want to see a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe where the measure of our development should not be the big skyscrapers but how the nation treats its most vulnerable.