Pastor ditches wife for a “yellow-bone”

A Pentecostal church leader has reportedly ditched his family to live with another woman.

Prophet Assan Makombe of Shammer Miracle Kingdom Church in Mbare left home two months ago saying he was going to Zambia for church business only to be spotted in town in the company of another woman Lona Naome Mushangwe.

There are even photos of the man of cloth in the company of Naome whom he is supposedly staying with.

Prophet Assan’s wife Serbia Mupfawa reported that Assan used to pray for Naome through the phone while she was in South Africa.

When she came back to Zimbabwe some months ago that is when Assan lied that he was going to Zambia when he went to take the woman and is reportedly living with her.

Serbia said: “My former husband lied to me that he was going to Zambia for a church conference yet he was dumping me for another woman.

“I received the shock of my life when I heard that he was in town and never went to Zambia.

“I never expected that from him since we did not have any problems in our marriage.”

Serbia said that when she tried to contact Assan she was asked to move on with her life and was warned not to call him or disturb his new wife, Naome.

She said she has even approached the civil court for Assan to pay maintenance for their minor child and they are appearing in court tomorrow.

“I approached the civil court for Assan to pay maintenance for our child since he blocked me and warned me not to call him yet our child was sick.

“I have accepted that he no longer wants me but at least he can’t deny our child and must help me take care of the child, “she said.

Assan was yesterday evasive hanging the phone and not answering thereafter.

“I have heard what you are saying H-Metro and I don’t know anything about that story.”

He then hung the phone before he started ignoring calls and refused to further entertain H-Metro.