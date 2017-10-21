Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Pastor ditches wife for a “yellow-bone”

A Pentecostal church leader has reportedly ditched his family to live with another woman.

Prophet Assan Makombe of Shammer Miracle Kingdom Church in Mbare left home two months ago saying he was going to Zambia for church business only to be spotted in town in the company of another woman Lona Naome Mushangwe

There are even photos of the man of cloth in the company of Naome whom he is supposedly staying with.

Prophet Assan’s wife Serbia Mupfawa reported that Assan used to pray for Naome through the phone while she was in South Africa.

Serbia Mupfawa
When she came back to Zimbabwe some months ago that is when Assan lied that he was going to Zambia when he went to take the woman and is reportedly living with her.

Serbia said: “My former husband lied to me that he was going to Zambia for a church conference yet he was dumping me for another woman.

“I received the shock of my life when I heard that he was in town and never went to Zambia.

“I never expected that from him since we did not have any problems in our marriage.”

 

Serbia said that when she tried to contact Assan she was asked to move on with her life and was warned not to call him or disturb his new wife, Naome.

She said she has even approached the civil court for Assan to pay maintenance for their minor child and they are appearing in court tomorrow.

“I approached the civil court for Assan to pay maintenance for our child since he blocked me and warned me not to call him yet our child was sick.

“I have accepted that he no longer wants me but at least he can’t deny our child and must help me take care of the child, “she said.

Assan was yesterday evasive hanging the phone and not answering thereafter.

“I have heard what you are saying H-Metro and I don’t know anything about that story.”

He then hung the phone before he started ignoring calls and refused to further entertain H-Metro.

  • Thunder fire u

  • Ndiwo ma yellow bone acho here iwawa

  • Kunemi mose vasati varoora pfimba mkadzi akakunakira nguva dzose
    Ko kutsvuka kunodyiwa here
    Guyu kutsvukira mkati muzere masvosve
    Assan wakasiya vateveri vako vanokupa tithe pamhene

    Holy Ghost Fire on you

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk its all come as facebook effects.

  • MaYellow bone arikukonzeresa uuuuum…….Mwari huyai kuzotobatsira

  • Don’t worry its just the excitement of any relationship in its early stages when lovers behave and act stubborn when love is stil fresh…Soon the yellowbone woman will dump the church pastor when the Harare BOYZ with money charm her and the heartbroken pastor will think of his ex wife…Wait and see..

  • Prophets of doom

  • We don’t care

  • Kutsvuka zvakwakutikisa veduwe

  • Its life.

  • Thug masquerading to be a pastor. Nhamo yakonzeresa kuti vanhu vade kuchengetwa nevana vesangano.

  • Chegumi chakurohwa neYellow bone!

  • AMEN

  • Kkkkkk vakanyanya avo

  • Wonders shall never end, Chinekewo!

  • Mugabe must get these bastards arrested.There is one arikuitira somewhere along Dz road from town anetsa nekubira vanhu achitengesa mvura inopengesa and inouraya.i heard a man died in Gokwe after drinking poisoned Anointed water from that fake prophet.

  • Fake pastor

  • Haiwawo

  • The end is knocking

  • Ndiye adii ibabe kairi varume kkkkk

