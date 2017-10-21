Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Drunk cop who rammed into house fined

113 24

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A police officer from Bulawayo who rammed a car into a Nkulumane suburb house while drunk, injuring two siblings has been fined $300 for negligently driving without a licence.

A drunk Police Officer lost control of his Honda Fit and rammed into this Nkulumane house seriously injuring one of the children who was sleeping.
In June, Munyaradzi Mupfawa (26) crashed into the house resulting in the injury of two siblings, Josphat Chibaya and Michael Chibaya aged nine and six.

The siblings were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

At the time of the accident, Mupfawa is alleged to have been with another cop, only identified as Duvai and the two were allegedly drunk.

Mupfawa pleaded not guilty to driving without a licence and negligent driving when he initially appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu in August.

Mr Ndhlovu, however, convicted him of both crimes. He fined him $100 for driving without a licence and $200 for negligent driving.

The magistrate also prohibited Mupfawa from driving any vehicle for two years until he acquired a driver’s licence.

The court heard that Mupfawa has since paid for the repairs to the house.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said Mupfawa drove around Nkulumane 5 at midnight without a licence.

“While on duty on June 4, the accused drove a red Honda Fit in Nkulumane 5 yet he is not a holder of a valid licence,” said Mr Kamudyariwa.

“Mupfawa lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall which collapsed into a room where children were sleeping, thereby injuring two siblings, Josphat Chibaya and Michael Chibaya.”

Recently, it was revealed that police are no longer charging motorists with drunken driving.

It emerged they do not have breathalysers and could not facilitate blood tests to determine the amount of alcohol in a person’s system at the time of an accident. The Chronicle

  • aaaaa zvaaari mashura chaiwo saka licence harina basa zveee if people can get away so easy and so cheap nemhosva dzakadai

  • Mxxxxxxxm what is that shit coz its all pussy ,,,,’ Police stop drinking thothotho plz coz that beer is dangerous

  • 300 dolas only thats a joke

    • So how much should he be fined. Remember he should reconstruct the house and his job is on the cards. The courts consider all those

    • hoo

    • Remember this is a traffic offence not criminal offence and the accident was not fatal

  • A civilian driving drunk would have been jailed

  • The house?

  • Uyu ndiye munhu achadzingwa basa pasina 3days.

  • And a civilian who bashed a corrupt officer is also fined 300 plus 6mnths suspended. What a miscarriage of justice in Zimbabwe

    • Traffic offences are different from criminal offences

    • Where is criminality of a innocent vendor surviving on vending and losing all his goods to rogue officers who end up taking all his day’s job to their homes

  • Haiwawo paroad muri kungonyorerwa matickets e $20 wani pamunotyaira musina zvitambi

  • 300 is for driving without a licence what about the house ko vakakuvara vanorapiswa Nani?

  • Vanhu ngavadzidze kutora malicence. Kumupurisa zvinonyadzisa izvo

  • Thus punnet fine why so

