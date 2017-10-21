Drunk cop who rammed into house fined

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A police officer from Bulawayo who rammed a car into a Nkulumane suburb house while drunk, injuring two siblings has been fined $300 for negligently driving without a licence.

In June, Munyaradzi Mupfawa (26) crashed into the house resulting in the injury of two siblings, Josphat Chibaya and Michael Chibaya aged nine and six.

The siblings were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

At the time of the accident, Mupfawa is alleged to have been with another cop, only identified as Duvai and the two were allegedly drunk.

Mupfawa pleaded not guilty to driving without a licence and negligent driving when he initially appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu in August.

Mr Ndhlovu, however, convicted him of both crimes. He fined him $100 for driving without a licence and $200 for negligent driving.

The magistrate also prohibited Mupfawa from driving any vehicle for two years until he acquired a driver’s licence.

The court heard that Mupfawa has since paid for the repairs to the house.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said Mupfawa drove around Nkulumane 5 at midnight without a licence.

“While on duty on June 4, the accused drove a red Honda Fit in Nkulumane 5 yet he is not a holder of a valid licence,” said Mr Kamudyariwa.

“Mupfawa lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall which collapsed into a room where children were sleeping, thereby injuring two siblings, Josphat Chibaya and Michael Chibaya.”

Recently, it was revealed that police are no longer charging motorists with drunken driving.

It emerged they do not have breathalysers and could not facilitate blood tests to determine the amount of alcohol in a person’s system at the time of an accident. The Chronicle