VIDEO of granny dancing to Gobisiqolo goes viral

Move over Zodwa Wabantu, there’s a new dancing grandma in town! A video of Vryheid granny Maureen Craig, 78, has gone viral after it was shared on social media on Wednesday.

Maureen is seen dancing and singing along to ‘Gobisiqolo,’ a song by Bhizer featuring Busiswa‚ SC Gorna and Trigger Bhepepe.

The 20-second video was shared on the South Africa Live Facebook page, with the caption: “Who’s Gran is this”, and has since been viewed over 145 000 times and shared more than 5 600 times.

The dancing granny’s granddaughter Jasmine Branford commented on the post and said she couldn’t believe the video has gone viral. She wrote: “That’s my nana. She’s 78 years old. Can’t believe this video has gone so viral (sic)”

Jasmine, 20, recorded her grandma dancing last week, while they sat in the car in at parking lot at a shopping centre.

Speaking to HeraldLive, Jasmine said:

“I was just randomly playing music from my phone and I looked behind me and saw my nana dancing. I couldn’t help but record her because she was having so much fun.

“My nana is so much fun to be around because when I play music‚ she dances and you can see the happiness.

“I posted it on my status on WhatsApp. A few friends asked me to send it to them‚ so I did. Next thing‚ I get people tagging me in the video that’s now been posted on all these [Facebook] pages.”

In response to hearing that her video had gone viral, Maureen said: “I am shocked. I didn’t expect it as we were just having fun in the moment.”

Maureen said it was the first time she heard the song and couldn’t resist dancing to its catchy beat.

“It was my first time hearing [the song]‚ but I asked my granddaughter to play it over because it just made me want to dance. It was so catchy that I just couldn’t help but dance with my granddaughter coaching me‚” Maureen explained.

“I enjoy music. I have to have the radio playing throughout the day. It’s a must.”

Facebook user Nare Joan Hlako dubbed Maureen the “Gogo of the Nation”‚ while Siya Tom Mbatha said: “Now this is a refreshing sight‚ considering all that’s going on in SA right now.”

And we couldn’t agree more… Keep dancing Maureen! IOL ENTERTAINMENT