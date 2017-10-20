Soul Jah Love launches new album. . . as Jah Prayzah, Macheso battle for fans

By Tawanda Marwizi

Music lovers are spoilt for choice as Soul Jah Love unveils his new album “Ndofirapo” at Mbare Netball Complex tomorrow while Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah stage family shows at familiar venues on the same day.

Soul Jah Love’s album that was released two weeks ago, is fast gaining ground with the controversial song “Yeke” being played in most public places.

His manager Benjamin Nyandoro said all was in place for the massive launch that will feature several Mbare-bred chanters. Killer T, Freeman, Blot, Silent Killer and Kinna who are all set to perform.

“Everything is now in place for the launch and we are happy about the response. That is another way of bringing our album to fans,” he said.

Meanwhile, other top two performers Jah Prayzah and Macheso are set to get in a tug of war as they perform at venues that target the same catchment area on Sunday.

Macheso stages a show at Las Vergas while Jah Prayzah performs at Extra Mile Leisure Spot. Jah Prayzah released an album “Kutonga Kwaro” last week while Macheso is still to come up with a date for the release of his upcoming project.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were taking the new album to the people by staging several shows across the country.

“We have shows coming with Extra Mile being the first show. I am happy that we will be uniting with our fans after a long time,” he said.

Those who missed the launch have something to smile about as the musician will introduce new dances. Macheso has hinted at a new album that is set to be released anytime from now.

They have been sampling the new songs at their shows with the song “Kudzwai” being a potential smash hit. His publicist Tich Makahamadze said they were making progress ahead of the album. The Herald