Red hot iron torture kills man bedding friend’s wife

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A VETERINARY Department worker from Plumtree has been arrested for burning his friend with an iron resulting in his death after he caught him bedding his wife.

File picture of people waiting outside the Western Commonage Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo

Thomspon Tshuma (43) found the now late Chrispen Musa naked in his house with his wife Ms Nomthandazo Ncube after he arrived home unexpectedly.

Tshuma, who stays at Mhlotshana Veterinary Quarters in Plumtree, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to November 2.

Mr Manwere advised Tshuma to make a bail application at the High Court if he so wished.

Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga said Tshuma attacked Musa on October 11.

Musa died two days later while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma left his house going to Matobo District but returned unexpectedly.

“On 11 July Tshuma left his house going to Matobo District to do some business. Musa knew about this and he took advantage of his friend’s absence to set an appointment with his wife Ms Nomthandazo Ncube with whom he was having an affair.

“Musa arranged with his lover that they would spend the night together at her house.

“At around 11PM on the same day Tshuma returned home unexpectedly. He knocked on the door and when he opened he saw Musa naked hiding behind the door,’’ he said.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma locked the door and confronted his friend on what he was doing with his wife in their matrimonial home.

He said a fight broke out between the two men and Tshuma overpowered Musa and punched him several times.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma took a dehorning iron from his house, went out with it and locked the door from outside.

“Tshuma took a dehorning iron and proceeded with it outside to a fireplace. He locked the bedroom door from outside to stop his wife and friend from escaping.

“He placed the iron on the fire until it was red hot and he returned with it to the bedroom. He tortured Musa by burning him several times all over the body until he sustained severe burns,’’ said Mr Pengapenga.

He said Musa died two days later.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Tshuma’s arrest. The Chronicle

  • Aaaaa foolishness!!! Is your wife worth the life of someone! ? Now you are going to.jail and you will lose her completely! By the time you come back anenge atova nevana 5!!!

    • You will never understand it until it happens to you.

    • #Zhanje my dear brother it has happened to me. But i asked myself (1) do i own this woman?? (2) is any woman worth my life?? (3) cant i get another woman?? (4)what satisfaction do i get for killing someone for a woman!!?. MAN YOU MUST BE “MAN-ENOUGH” AND BE STRONG ENOUGH TO LET GO. Sometimes the fight you win is the one you walk away from!! Believe me, i am well experienced in that!!!

    • Not all of us can be in a position to properly handle such situations that are so sensitive bro .It’s not so easy

    • That is why i said you must be “MAN-ENOUGH”!!

    • You are very right boss. Women are not worth all the trouble to the extent of killing her or someone else and end up in jail yourself. Just ditch, dump, or get rid of her and move on to the next one. Its like a kombi taxi since you always catch the next one which may be more comfortable than the one you failed to board.

    • Koo iye nyakufa aitei nemkadzi wemunhu panekuti atsvage wake…

    • #Innocent Lungani that is the spirit!! If she leaves you it.means you arent good enough for her!! Why force matters?? Move on and find someone else. I wonder why it is so easy for people to kill one another than to leave them?? People must just grow up!!

    • #Andres Wesley Hernandez your question must be-“ko iye mukadzi aiitei neumwe murume iye aiva newake??”. Anga asingagoni kuramba here??

    • Unenge usati waona yakanwa baba apa inenge iri yekedero.

  • Foolishness zveshuwa.

  • Uzakufa kubi,kubi,kubi,uzakfa kubi ngabafaz babantu😂

  • Vakadzi vevanhu vachimbobatirwei nhai

  • Hakuna chinhu chirikuurayisa vanhu senge kuda chinhu

  • uriwe wainzwa sei

  • Friends

  • Mukadzi wemunhu haabatwe inga vakadaro vakuru kare kare vaiva vazviona.

  • He was stupid, why did he allow himself to be caught after killing only 1 culprit??

  • Vakadzi vevanhu ndoony’any’a idzodzo mazuvano.

  • Bedding someone’s wife is wrong, but killed the adulterer is not a solution, he could have used a shambok instead of a red hot iron, or he could have castrated him

  • Kill even the wife hure no sorry for that shit

  • Ibenzi iro,y ddnt u dat iron kuhure rako raunoti mukadzi

