Red hot iron torture kills man bedding friend’s wife

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A VETERINARY Department worker from Plumtree has been arrested for burning his friend with an iron resulting in his death after he caught him bedding his wife.

Thomspon Tshuma (43) found the now late Chrispen Musa naked in his house with his wife Ms Nomthandazo Ncube after he arrived home unexpectedly.

Tshuma, who stays at Mhlotshana Veterinary Quarters in Plumtree, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to November 2.

Mr Manwere advised Tshuma to make a bail application at the High Court if he so wished.

Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga said Tshuma attacked Musa on October 11.

Musa died two days later while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma left his house going to Matobo District but returned unexpectedly.

“On 11 July Tshuma left his house going to Matobo District to do some business. Musa knew about this and he took advantage of his friend’s absence to set an appointment with his wife Ms Nomthandazo Ncube with whom he was having an affair.

“Musa arranged with his lover that they would spend the night together at her house.

“At around 11PM on the same day Tshuma returned home unexpectedly. He knocked on the door and when he opened he saw Musa naked hiding behind the door,’’ he said.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma locked the door and confronted his friend on what he was doing with his wife in their matrimonial home.

He said a fight broke out between the two men and Tshuma overpowered Musa and punched him several times.

Mr Pengapenga said Tshuma took a dehorning iron from his house, went out with it and locked the door from outside.

“Tshuma took a dehorning iron and proceeded with it outside to a fireplace. He locked the bedroom door from outside to stop his wife and friend from escaping.

“He placed the iron on the fire until it was red hot and he returned with it to the bedroom. He tortured Musa by burning him several times all over the body until he sustained severe burns,’’ said Mr Pengapenga.

He said Musa died two days later.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Tshuma’s arrest. The Chronicle