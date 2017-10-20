LETTER FROM AMERICA: Progressives caught in their own conceit!

By Ken Mufuka

PROGRESSIVES are the vanguard, which fights on the side of the Democratic Party. Since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to a white businessman, they are on a warpath.

Their narrative put forward the argument that rich white men rule the world. They use their wealth to oppress white women and minorities. They also enjoy the pleasures associated with beautiful women in return for promises of career advancement, fame and fortune.

They use devices like gender differentiation and heterosexual activities as rewards to those who accept their evil regime.

President Donald Trump is their ultimate target.

In the meantime, they are on a witch-hunt for malefactors; those who by any chance are associated with this behaviour must be “taken out.”

The brilliance of their strategy is that they do no need a judicial writ that their target has committed a crime. An accusation published in the New York Times is enough to drive a man out of his company.

Recently, the plot misfired terribly. A woman made an unsubstantiated allegation against one of their men, an absolute gem in the Progressive movement. He found himself surrounded on all sides by people he had served and whom he regarded as friends out to hang him.

Harvey Weinstein is a Hollywood liberal mogul. In 30 years, he has produced iconic film after film. His office is studded with trophies and memorabilia. He raised $3 million for Hillary Clinton. He joined the Barak Obama bandwagon early on before black candidacy was considered viable. Just last year, he employed Malia Obama (former president’s daughter) at his office as an intern. He received a Commander of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain for his humanitarian outreaches.

He has so many honours and medals for being on the forefront of human progress that he has an archival room for storage.

He was kindly regarded even across the ocean in Britain, where he advanced many a young British actress on their way to fame and fortune.

Nobody could wish for a better friend in liberal circles.

But Weinstein is human. A woman complained that Weinstein had molested her. His empire came tumbling down, and all the kings’ men could not put Humpty Dumpty together again. The story, in our opinion, shows liberal conceit at its worst.

Weinstein is now a “subject” (no longer a person). He has been “outed” and, as such, loses all his human protections. Further, the rule of law, which insists that no man is guilty until a judge says so, is overthrown. Thirdly, these hypocrites insist that the statute of limitations be lifted so that accusers can resuscitate cases dealt with thirty years ago.

When Weinstein went to his office, he found a letter of dismissal from the chairmanship Weinstein Company, an organisation he founded.

The procedures further demand that all his friends denounce him. The man has not been convicted of any crime. It never occurs to these hypocrites that accusers may be posturing and have no personal knowledge of the case.

Obama had to issue a statement denouncing his former friend.

Weinstein’s British wife Georgina has taken their two children and disowned him. Hillary Clinton has disowned Weinstein. When Hillary was faced with 23 charges thrown against Bill Clinton, she said she was going to stand by her man.

Here are some of the accusations. British actor Emma Thompson issued a statement but confessed that she did not know very much about the sexual side of Weinstein. Nevertheless, she feels compelled to denounce him.

The British Prime Minister was also called upon. The narrative assumes a choreographed pattern. Of course, Theresa May found the allegations “deeply concerning.” Women who come forward with accusations must be applauded for their courage. “Any unwanted sexual activity is completely unacceptable.”

Weinstein, in his defence, pleaded with reporters. “Remember, I am the good guy. In America, people are supposed to get second chances, remember.” It was as if he was speaking to deaf ears. Weinstein says his relationships were consensual.

Another issue is whether Weinstein is sexually sick. He has admitted himself into a sexual clinic in Nevada. Part of his treatment is in observing pictures of pretty women while suppressing “desire.”

He reminded reporters of the hundreds of young female actors he had set on brilliant careers, fame and fortune. An English girl arrived at his studios at age 19, played a part called Emma.

Brother Terry Crews did not find such luck. At a party, one of these moguls approached him and began fondling his private parts. The narrative is that the athletic brothers have everything they need in body parts.

Of course, Crews receive no sympathy. Crews finds he is helpless. Progressives see gay love as a protected area against religious bigots. Their narrative is about removing the scourge of gender banalities and heterosexual behaviour as a norm. The Finanical Gazette