Kwesé TV launches flexible subscriptions in Nigeria

Kwesé TV marked his presence in yet another territory by entering the pay TV market of Nigeria. The firm launched its services in the country on Thursday, in Lagos, during a ceremony witnessed by members of the media.

During the event, the General Manager of Kwesé TV, Elizabeth Ampka, noted that “Kwesé comes with the ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programming which enables consumers to purchase three and seven-day subscriptions and a 30-days subscription.”

She assured subscribers that they would enjoy entertainment and sports programmes on the network.

Kwesé TV boasts of world class channels like ESPN, CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, VICELAND, Diddy’s REVOLT TV and local channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA as well as Africa News, Flow TV, Islam TV and Kwesé Free Sports after expiration of subscription.

Viewers looking for premium lifestyle channels can enjoy telenovelas on Passion and Zee Bollynova, Nollywood movies and series on African Movie Channel, which is dedicated to showcasing original African movies. NextTVnews.com