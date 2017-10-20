Four killed in head-on collision

By Walter Mswazie

Four people died on the spot while three others were seriously injured when a lorry and a haulage truck were involved in a head on collision along the Masvingo-Mutare Road.

The deceased — a two-year-old boy and three women — died in the accident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa referred all questions to national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, who was not reachable yesterday.

However, sources said the accident occurred near Zishumbe Business Centre in Masvingo rural and bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital.

“Three passengers including two drivers and an assistant were injured and were rushed to the same hospital where their condition is said to be stable but critical,” the source said.

On the fateful day, the source said, Enlet Mudzingwa of Gaza Township, Chipinge was driving a lorry towards Masvingo carrying potatoes to Bulawayo for resale with five passengers on board.

On the other hand, Moses Mudimu (50) of Unit Seke, Chitungwiza was driving a haulage truck towards Roy Business Centre along the same road with no passengers on board while pulling a trailer. On arriving at 163 KM peg along the same road, Mudzingwa allegedly lost control of his vehicle and encroached into Mudimu’s lane leading to a head-on collision.

It is said one female passenger who was holding her two-year-old son sustained a ruptured abdomen while the other three sustained multiple body fractures and all including the toddler died on the spot. The two drivers and an assistant from the small lorry were also left injured.

The lorry was left with extensive bodily damages while the haulage truck had frontal damages. The two vehicles were taken to Masvingo’s Vehicle inspection Department for further investigations.

The Chronicle