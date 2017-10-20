Cynthia Mare releases VIDEO for new song FLAVA

Seasoned songbird Cynthia Mare has released a VIDEO for her new song FLAVA. The sizzling hot video was shot at Palm Estate, Harare and was directed by Simba Gee. Nehanda Radio understands renowned film director Joe Njangu put his expertise on the video by doing the camera work.

The song itself was recorded in South Africa by music producer Mr Kamera.

In the song, Cynthia tells someone that she has the “flava” and that this person is the owner of her heart. Lyrics are very few, but it’s a simple love song with playfulness to it. The single is a standalone and not part of an album. Cynthia will release her next album in 2018.

In this new video she is dressed in a sexy red dress, lying on a car singing, “I’ve got the flava”. Eliza Dube is the dancer in the video, which some very enticing moves. Cynthia was dressed by House of Talia. Could we say her fans are about to meet the new Cynthia?

Cynthia is a multi award winning Zimbabwean singer and songwriter, born and raised in Harare. Aged 16 she moved to the United Kingdom where she obtained a degree in Paediatric Nursing.

The release of her second studio album “Songs My Mother Loved” in 2014 with the lead single “Zuva Rimwe” propelled her to stardom and put her amongst Zimbabwe’s top musicians.

At the 2014 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), Cynthia set a record by winning the most awards by a female artist scooping three awards at for Best Female, Best Single and Best Album. Since then she has won a total of 9 awards.

On 20 November 2015, Cynthia Mare launched her third studio album “SHINGA” at the 7Arts Theatre in Harare, Zimbabwe. In March 2016, Cynthia won another ZIMA award for the album.

Cynthia has toured with Busta Rhymes, Sean Paul, and Akon. She also worked with Nigerian artists General Pype, Tiwa Savage and Tuface Indibia. She has since performed with Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masekela, Zahara, and Jah Prayzah.

Fighting for the rights of young women, Cynthia has worked with British Council and UKAID in Zimbabwe, launching the award winning single “Moto Ngaubvire”, a song aimed at empowering young women. In 2015 she become a brand ambassador for a campaign against Gender based violence by World Education Incorporated Bantwana.

Corporates

In 2014 Cynthia Mare became brand ambassador for Zimbabwean mobile telecom company Gtel.

In 2015 ZOL (Zimbabwe internet provider) also made Cynthia their brand ambassador.

In 2013 Cynthia She also starred in Starbrite Talent Show as a mentor/Judge. (Zimbabwe’s equivalent to X-Factor)

Cynthia Mare Albums

2010 – Catch Me When I fall 2013 – Songs My Mother Loved 2014 – Moto Ngaubvire (Single) 2015 – Shinga 2017- Flava (Single)

Awards Received/Won

2016 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) – Best Alternative Album – Moto Ngaubvire

2015 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) – Outstanding Female Musician

2014 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) – Best Female

2014 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) -Best Single – Zuva Rimwe

2014 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) -Best Alternative Album – Songs My Mother Loved

UK Awards

BEFFTA Award 2011 – Best Afro Caribbean Female Entertainer (won)

Zim Achievers Award 2012 – Female Musician of the Year (won)

Zim Awards 2012 – Best Female (won)

Nominations

2017 Intombie award – Best Female Musician (nominated)

2016 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) -Best Female (nominated)

2011 Zim Achievers Award – Female Musician of the Year (nominated)